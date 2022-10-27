OCONOMOWOC
William J. Brannan
William Joseph Brannan, age 82, of Oconomowoc, passed away on October 22, 2022, after a battle with cancer.
Bill grew up in Milwaukee and spent his summers at his grandparents’ farm in Lansing, Iowa. He attended St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic grade school and graduated high school from St. John Cathedral Class of 1958. After graduation, he entered the Army and earned a Bronze Star in Korea. After, he was a union sheet metal worker for over 35 years.
Bill met the love of his life, Patricia Mlynarski, and they were married on November 7, 1970. They raised three daughters and lived in Oconomowoc most of their 52 years of marriage.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Rita (Mullarkey) Brannan, and James Brannan; his brothers Jim, Bob, Jack and Larry; and his sisters Joanne Falbo and Janice Kivi.
He is survived by his wife, Pat (Mlynarski) Brannan; daughters Peggy (Steve) Brenner, Linda (Jeremy) Flint and Katy (Joe) Kwiatkowski; grandchildren Carley, Logan, Ben, Tyler, Owen Alaina and Molly. Also survived by his sisters Mary Beth (George) Groppi and Barb Kurth.
Services will be held on November 2 at St. Joan of Arc Parish, 120 Nashotah Road, Nashotah, WI 53058. Visitation from 9-11 a.m. followed by service at 11 a.m. Burial to follow at St. Joan of Arc Cemetery on County Road K, Oconomowoc.
Donations can be made in his memory to St. Joan of Arc Parish www.scsjcluster.org or the Lake Area Free Clinic www.lakeareafreeclinic.org.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.