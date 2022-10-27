MAPLETON
William K. Brunner
Oct. 26, 1931 - June 14, 2022
William K. Brunner (Pops) of Mapleton passed away June 14, 2022, at the age of 90.
He passed away surrounded by his wife and children.
Bill is survived by his wife, Margaret, sister Betty, his five children, and countless grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Leona; brother Robert; and granddaughter Stephanie.
Bill was drafted in 1956 and served for a couple years. He worked for Oconomowoc Electroplating for 30 years and continued in the industry until his retirement. In his free time he loved gardening, spending time with family, and wood working.
Funeral services will be held at St, Catherines Catholic Church in Mapleton on Saturday, November 5, at 11 a.m.. Visitation will be at 10 a.m., and a reception will be held following the burial at the church.