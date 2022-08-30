A howlin’ good time

It was an overcast Sunday afternoon at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park. A crowd of 2,392 fans packed the stands to watch the Lake Country DockHounds play one last game this summer at the home ballpark.
The DockHounds fell behind early on in the game, but that did little to quiet the cheers from the crowd. As the game progressed, Lake Country started to gain some momentum against the Sioux City Explorers. A three-run home run by Efrain Contreras in the bottom of the sixth inning would make it a 10-4 game, and seemed like it could be the start of a late comeback against Sioux City.
And then the rain finally started to come down.
And it didn’t let up. And just like that, the DockHounds’ season in Oconomowoc had come to a close in disappointing fashion.
In some ways, Sunday’s home finale pretty much encapsulated the DockHounds’ first season of play — despite the ups and downs and disappointments that may have occurred along the way, the fans stayed loyal, dedicated and vocal about their appreciation for their hometown team.
I didn’t make it out to nearly as many games this summer as I had hoped to. But it didn’t matter if it was the first home game, the last home game, a random Sunday afternoon or a Wednesday evening — Wisconsin Brewing Company Park was always a happening place whenever the DockHounds were in town.
The numbers back that up too. Lake Country averaged 1,874 fans per home game this season according to the league website. That ranks the DockHounds eighth in the 12-team league as of Monday — ahead of the Milwaukee Milkmen, Cleburne Railroaders, Sioux Falls Canaries and Sioux City Explorers.
In just the first season of its existence, that’s a pretty big statement from the fans. Come rain or shine, win or loss, the fans loved their Lake Country DockHounds.
And it seemed that the feeling was mutual with the team, as they seemed to play some of their best ball in Oconomowoc.
With six road games left in the season for Lake Country, more than half of its wins this season have come at home. Some of the team’s biggest individual performances have come at home as well, like Duncan Snider’s franchise- record 16-strikeout performance or Angel Ventura throwing the first-ever complete-game shutout for Lake Country.
But besides all these figures and performances on the field, the interactions between players and fans that you see every day at the ballpark prove that this has been a special first year in Oconomowoc.
Things may not have gone as well as people hoped, but for a first year of baseball, it’s been a pretty good start for everyone.