The best Wisconsin high school basketball player whom the fewest people have seen play might reside right here in Oconomowoc.
That may be a bold claim, since there are 488 teams and approximately 7,000 players competing at the WIAA varsity level this season.
But Logan Arndt appeared on the radar of prospect rankers and college recruiters before he ever played a varsity game.
And he still possesses the size, athleticism and skills that put him there.
So why did he become a mystery man to many of the state’s most avid hoops followers?
The Oconomowoc High School senior ought to have a resume of more than 50 varsity games by now, but as he neared the Christmas recess of his last year with the Raccoons, he had played only 18.
Arndt flashed tremendous potential during his freshman season while playing on Ocon’s junior varsity team, but a back ailment cost him his entire sophomore season.
He worked his way back to earn a starting role as a junior and was averaging 9 points per outing through a dozen games before sustaining a torn anterior cruciate knee ligament in a Jan. 18 game against Watertown.
Arndt missed the remainder of the season, grinded his way through the rehabilitation process and received clearance to return to the court days before Ocon’s season opener.He was averaging a team-high 15 points through four games. He totaled a career-high 23 points to lead the Raccoons to their first Classic 8 Conference victory of the season, a 67-64 decision over Mukwonago on Dec. 13.
No one could’ve blamed Arndt for becoming downcast considering what he has endured over the past two years.
Instead, he continued looking upward, and he now celebrates Thanksgiving on a daily basis.
“There were a lot of people who helped me along this long process,” Arndt said. “I first would like to thank God for guiding me in the right direction every day. I want to thank my family, especially my parents.
“My dad took care of me the first couple weeks after surgery and without his care I would’ve been in a rough spot. My mother pushed me every day to become a stronger man even though my future was on hold.”
Arndt’s injuries cast his future into uncertainty, but he pressed on, and his support network was there for him.
“I lost all my interest from colleges so my mental state took a huge hit,” he said. “Thankfully I had my best friends there for me to fight this battle with me.
“I would also like to thank the professionals at Pro Health, Nicole and Jason Anderson; the whole coaching staff at Ocon along with my AAU coach, Terry Bennett.
“After I got injured, God told me to pray on the team before every game. My faith has done me wonders throughout this journey. “I was at the deepest point of my life when everything felt like it was too far to reach. Me staying strong in my faith was the only reason why I was still able to wake up with a smile on my face and believe that my path was filtered through God’s hands.”
“Then finally, I would not be where I’m at today without the man who performed my surgery, Dr. (William) Raasch and his team, and also my personal trainer, Duane Mueller.”
Arndt’s most impactful advocate, though, was above all others.
Arndt’s passion for basketball began developing early.
“I started playing basketball at a very young age and soon fell in love with the game,” he said. “Hoops gave me happiness no other sport provided me with.
“The pace of the game and the skillset it required sparked my love for it ever since. Playing with my best friends in OYB (Oconomowoc Youth Basketball) increased my love for basketball even more. Every Saturday night, I didn’t get much sleep, because Sunday was our only gameday.”
Those memories remain vivid, and one in particular became pivotal.
“I remember one weekend we had an OYB tournament in Brown Deer and our first opponent was Sussex,” Arndt said. “I ended up having a great game and the opposing team’s coach, Terry Bennett, came up to me after the game and introduced me to his AAU program, the ABC Young Lions.
“For five straight years, he coached me and expanded my game to levels I would’ve never thought I could endure. After a couple of years with him, I knew it was time to dedicate my future to the game of basketball.”
Arndt sustained no serious injuries throughout his elementary and middle school years, and he built aspirations to play for the Raccoons one day.
“Growing up, I tried to go to every varsity home game because I looked up to each and every player,” he said. “One, in particular, was T.J. Schlundt. I remember there was one game when I asked my mom if I could get his autograph. So after the game, my brother and I rushed up to catch him before entering the locker room.
“To this day, I still have his autograph and the picture we took with him.”
Arndt didn’t focus solely on basketball during those years.
“Growing up, I split my time between basketball and baseball,” he said. “Matter of fact, baseball was my primary sport all the way up until I played for Terry.
“Many people, including myself, believed I was a better baseball player than basketball player. I tried out for the USA Baseball team in my seventh-grade year and fell just short. Unfortunately this hit me harder than I expected, and my love for baseball slowly started to vanish.”
“During all of this, my basketball career started booming and I eventually played hoops all year-round.”
When Arndt reached high school, he had high hopes.
“As a freshman, I wanted to be a part of varsity,” he said. “The coaches saw my best fit would be to start on JV. I’m glad they made that decision for me because the relationships I gained that year were memorable.
“I started off the season with a 27-point game. From there my confidence grew. I ended up becoming friends with every player and we had an incredible season. We finished the year 19-3, and to this day I believe we had the best JV squad.”
The experience allowed Arndt to develop his game and get plenty of playing time.
“Playing on JV took some weight off my shoulders and allowed me to play outside my game in hopes to expand it for the next season,” he said. “I loved every second of my freshman season, and because of the close relationship I had with my head coach, Tyler Enright, the year was even more memorable.”
Everyone within the Oconomowoc hoops community expected Arndt to make an immediate impact as a sophomore on varsity.
“Going into my sophomore year, I was off to a tremendous start,” he said. “I just came off a great AAU season and received my first Division-I interest from Belmont University. I was super excited to get the season started.”
Back pain unfortunately intervened in a devastating manner.
“When I got the results from the MRI and found out I had a stress fracture on my spine and was told I couldn’t play the whole season, I broke down in front of my parents,” Arndt said. “It was a huge hit to me because I knew how big of a year that was for me.
“My parents immediately were there to get me through my pain. I then went to call Coach (Jay) Benish to inform him with the news. He was disappointed, but never let me lose sight of my future.”
Benish made sure that Arndt remained engaged and as positive as possible.
“He told me to soak up the varsity experience and see the game from a different perspective,” Arndt said. “Being a sophomore in high school, I didn’t have any doubt and knew I would be able to bounce back.”
Arndt was undaunted in his comeback.
“After my recovery process with my back, I put in tons of work throughout the offseason during AAU,” he said. “I felt very confident with my game coming back for my junior season as I was so glad to be playing with my best friends for their senior season.
“We talked about the season all summer and wanted this year to be our year to make a statement. To be alongside four senior starters was special because I knew that our team had a lot of talent.”
That senior nucleus included Jake Fisher, who became the second- leading scorer in OHS program history, earned a Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-Star selection and landed a preferred walk-on opportunity at Division-I Western Illinois University, where he is currently redshirting.
“Jake Fisher has been my best friend for the past four years, and I’m blessed to have had the opportunity to play with him for the amount of games I did,” Arndt said. “I loved watching him play and seeing him accomplish all that he did.
“We put in countless hours in the gym together and made a promise to each other that we would become something great. Jake has his own journey, and he’s fought through his own battles.
“With that being said, our paths are very different. His game was and still is special, and I believe I’ve learned some things from him to put in my game as well. With spending the past four years together on and off the court, we look at the game quite similarly, which carries over when we lace up.”
Arndt had to exercise patience and persistence when he finally returned to the court.
“I got off to a slow start my junior year, but eventually started to play like myself as the season got rolling,” he said. “The game was coming to me a lot easier than before and I was in hopes of receiving offers.
“Then Watertown rolls around and we end up neck-and-neck till the last minute. With less than a minute left, the coach drew up a play for me to get the go-ahead bucket. I remember taking a jab step to the right to get my defender loose and attacking left towards the baseline. I tried to bump him to get a better angle at the basket so I came to a hard jump stop, and as soon as I landed, I knew right away.”
The ensuing moments were surreal.
“The gym was so silent, and all I remember was me in immediate pain and (trainer) Jason Anderson rushing to the floor,” Arndt said. “My future flashed before my eyes, and all I could think about was what was about to be taken away from me.
“I was helped off the court, but wanted to see us win so I stayed for the last 30 seconds to watch them finish the job.”
Then reality continued to set in. “When the game ended, I remember my dad helping me to the locker room and putting me on the bench to lie down,” Arndt said. “I immediately started to cry on my dad’s shoulders. My father isn’t the one to cry a lot and as soon as I saw him shed a tear with me, I knew it was serious.
“We immediately went to the doctor the next day, and both opinions told us the news I never want to hear again. A torn ACL brought a lot of treatment, and my journey had many obstacles waiting for me to face.”
Arndt obviously didn’t go out for track that spring, but he did become a hurdler. And his obstacles were no match for his determination.
“Injuries have set my success back more than I ever thought they would, although I believe that they haven’t taken it away,” he said. “I know my skill set and the potential I have. I fear no one when I step on that court, and I’m just always ready to give it my all.
“Pre-ACL injury, I was ranked top-20 in the state. I had a lot of colleges looking at me and my future looked bright. In my eyes, none of that matters anymore because that was a person who didn’t face any adversity. The man I am today is stronger than ever. I know I’m at my best. I know I deserve those colleges back, but all I can do is focus on what I can control and how I play my game.”
Arndt’s faith and confidence haven’t wavered.
“I just need one more opportunity, because I’ve had too many taken away from me,” he said. “I’m more motivated than I’ve ever been to step on the court and prove myself to be someone people doubted me to be.
“I can also say this team is excited and anxious to do the same as well. This year is my last chance to show what this team can bring to the table. All my adversity has led me up to this point, and I’m blessed to have the opportunity to show out with my teammates every day.”
Arndt draws inspiration from his coach.
“‘Don’t just talk about it; be about it,’ is something that Coach Benish says every day to our team,” Arndt said. “Talk will lead us nowhere. How we perform is all that matters at the end of the day.”
Arndt may not realize it, but he is setting an example every time he takes that court — an example for all of those youngsters in the bleachers who look up to him like he once did to T.J. Schlundt.
Those future Raccoons could easily be watching a bitter, injury-plagued teen who has been knocked down multiple times by misfortune and is mad at the world.
Instead, they are seeing a grateful young man who sees his glass half-full — one who has never stopped looking upward.
“I thank God every day for allowing me to play the game I love with my friends,” Arndt said. “Words can’t express how happy I am to be back on this court.
“My recruitment is still slow at the moment because I just got back from injury, although I’m driven to turn some heads this season and will be happy for an opportunity to play ball after high school.”
Here’s hoping the right pair of eyes catches the mystery man in action.