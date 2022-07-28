One of the many exclusive traditions that sets baseball apart from other sports is the batboy.
Sure, football and basketball have ballboys and soccer has ball retrievers, but their presence isn’t as steeped in lore or as prominent in visibility as that of the batboy, and they don’t typically shoulder the same burden of responsibilities.
Several of Oconomowoc’s Land O’ Lakes Baseball League Hall of Famers began their local diamond days as batboys, and Sean Meyer is carrying on that rich heritage with pride and excellence.
The 2017 Oconomowoc High School graduate totaled a program record of 234 hits during the past five seasons at Marian University of Fond du Lac before completing his run with the Sabres last spring.
Meyer shares the Marian career record for doubles with 53, and his career batting average of .389 ranks sixth in school history.
He hit .373 during his senior campaign, drove in 29 runs and hit 21 doubles to rank fourth nationally and set a single-season program record.
Meyer has spent the majority of this summer leading the Land O’ Lakes batting race as the starting catcher for the Oconomowoc Five O’s.
Through last weekend, Meyer ranked third in the batting race at .483 with 29 hits in 60 at-bats. He was also among the league leaders with his 29 hits (second), and 13 runs batted in (seventh).
He has also established himself as one of the LOL’s premier defensive backstops and has been one of the pillars of Oconomowoc’s team, which has won 10 games — more than it did in the prior three years combined.
Meyer has played for the Green Bay Booyah of the Northwoods League, the Guilford (N.C.) Lumberkings of the Old North State League and the Ixonia Snappers since graduating from OHS, but he has never forgotten his Oconomowoc baseball beginnings.
“I started batboying I believe when I was in fourth or fifth grade,” Meyer said. “I was at a varsity game with my parents and Coach (Pat) Neary asked my dad if I wanted to be the batboy for the game, and from there on out for the next year and a half, I batboyed almost all the home games and got to travel with the team to the playoffs those years as well.
“I also did it for a short time with Pat Leslie and the Titans (of the Land O’ Lakes League), which was the class of players from the varsity team. I think those experiences in the dugouts gave me a glimpse into a higher level of baseball than I was currently in and gave me the mindset on what I needed to do to be a successful player in high school and then in the adult league after high school.”
Sean, whose father, Mike Meyer, was a catcher for OHS, is carrying on a family legacy. He started behind the dish for the Raccoons from 2015 through 2017 and helped the 2015 squad earn the program’s first state tournament victory since 2001.
“My favorite high school baseball memory has to be winning the game against Watertown in the sectional final at Sun Prairie sophomore year and hitting a two-RBI double in that game to tie it up,” Meyer said. “Then going to state was also up there!
“Having the opportunity to catch Logan Wonn that season also made me a better player. He had me come to his pitching workouts with him and catch his bullpens leading up to the season and wanted me to be almost perfect, so that helped me develop my game on the defensive side greatly.”
Meyer’s relentless dedication to upgrading his skills earned him the chance to continue his career at the collegiate level, and he made the most of that chance.
“Some of my favorite Marian memories are on our spring trips,” Meyer said. “Going to Arizona my first three years and then Florida my fifth year hold some great moments. The feeling of going to the field every day on spring break where you have no school to worry about and just get to go out and play was always great.
“Aside from that, a great feeling and memory that I will hold forever came in the game in which I broke the career hits record.
“Most of the great memories at Marian will be from being around all of my teammates throughout my years there. I had the unique opportunity to catch Jonah Landowski for the last nine years, which has really developed our on-field relationship greatly. I also got to live with an Arrowhead baseball/football player, Nick Bastien, and the pitcher from Sun Prairie who ended my high school career — Taylor Middaugh — which led to some friendly rivalries at school.”
Such relationships and the objective of winning superseded Meyer’s records and statistics.
“It means a lot to hold the records that I have at Marian, but breaking records was never the goal,” Meyer said. “I was simply trying to go out every day at practice and in games to do a little bit more to help my team win games. Whether I was 4-for-4 or 0-for-4, if we won, I was happy and ready to get back to work the next day.
“When I found out I was close to breaking the hits record, obviously I wanted to do it and was happy when I broke it, but it was never about that. I wanted to win at all costs, and breaking those records did contribute to some big wins over my five years at Marian.”
Meyer has enjoyed being one of the linchpins of the renaissance the Five O’s have enjoyed this summer. The team had been flagging for nearly a decade and nearly went under before former standouts Bob Anderson and Tim Froemming came to the rescue assumed managerial duties. Their rebuilding project has yielded success faster than anyone expected.
“It feels great to be a core member of the Five O’s this season,” Meyer said. “Obviously we struggled in the past and it is nice to have that seemingly behind us this year. I have always loved to play for the city of Oconomowoc and have that name on my chest. My dad played for Oconomowoc High School, so I like to represent the city the way he did in his playing days.
“It’s a great feeling to go out each weekend and play for the city of Oconomowoc, and I am trying my best each week to make this city proud.”
Meyer values his entire baseball odyssey.
“I took something different away from each experience,” he said. “The Northwoods League showed me the day-in and day-out grind of playing games every day. I struggled to hit up there, but it showed me what I really needed to do each and every day to be successful in that setting.
“In North Carolina, the schedule was similar with games every day, but we focused on having fun. We ended up winning the championship in the league that summer, and it showed me what it takes to be on a championship team and how to carry yourself each day on the field to get to that level.
“With the Snappers, I was reminded how to have fun playing baseball. With a sport so high in failure, sometimes the fun gets lost. Nick Hernandez did a great job of assembling a team that was there to have fun and win games.
“With the Five O’s over the years, I’ve been taught by guys like Ronnie Meunier and Bob Anderson how to play the game right. They taught me how to play hard and how to leave your talking on the field. All of the different teams have had their own impact on me. Without them, I definitely would not be the player I am today.”
Meyer isn’t sure what his baseball future might hold.
“I still like playing baseball obviously, but for me to continue playing at a level past the Land O’ Lakes, it would have to be the right opportunity,” he said. “It would be cool to be the local kid on a team near Oconomowoc, but if that opportunity never arises, I am OK with it. I am content with my career to this point and love that I just keep getting to go out every weekend and play the game that I love.
“Baseball will be over at some point in my life. I don’t know when that is yet, but I know that I can look back and think about high school and college ball and know that I did everything in my power to help my teams to be successful, and I can hang my hat on that fact.”
Yes, this batboy has done his hometown proud.
Sports editor Mark Hutchinson may be reached at mhutchinson@conleynet.com.