SLINGER — Jesse Bernhagen passed Zach Prunty for the lead on lap 14, then held off Tom Berens and Dale Nottestad to capture yet another victory in the 50-lap Uptown Motor Cars Pro Late Model feature Sunday night at the Slinger Speedway.
Early leader Zach Prunty finished in fourth place and was followed by Ryan Gutknecht in fifth.
Pro Late Model heat race victories were recorded by Scott Shambeau and Bernhagen while fast qualifier honors went to Nottestad after he turned in a qualifying lap of 12.074 seconds.
Nick Schmidt won the 25-lap Super Beez feature event over Carl Benn and Mitchell Strobel. Al Strobel finished fourth and Zach Greer crossed the finish line in fifth.
Kyle Riedner was the fastest qualifier in 13.578.
Ayrton Brockhouse rebounded from a lap-one incident to win the 25-lap Great North Legends main event. Brockhouse shoved his way by leader Dillon Schwanbeck on the final lap to capture the victory.
Brockhouse was also the fastest Great North Legends qualifier in 13.204.
Bentley Thompson parlayed a late, three-wide pass for the lead among lapped traffic to victory in the 15-lap Bandolero feature. Penn Sauter came in second, while Axel Oldenhoff placed third.
Sauter posted the fastest qualifying time of 14.398.