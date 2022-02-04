MUKWONAGO — Tatum Brasfield seized her opportunity to shine.
Brasfield, a freshman, captured the all-around title with a total of 36.45 points as the Arrowhead gymnastics team won a spirited Classic 8 Conference triangular at Mukwonago High School on Thursday night.
Arrowhead, which finished second in the WIAA Division 1 state team competition last year, totaled an impressive 136.05 to outdistance the second-place Mukwonago/Kettle Moraine coop team by a slim .475-point margin.
Brasfield was the picture of consistency and competed with the poise of a seasoned veteran throughout the challenging confidence- building meet, winning the uneven bars (9.125), contributing second-place finishes on both balance beam (9.375) and floor exercise (9.15) and placing third on vault (8.8) en route to claiming the all-around.
For Brasfield, capturing her second varsity all-around title of the season in a fiercely competitive conference meet was special.
“With the caliber of talent in the conference, I’m very grateful to come away with the all-around title tonight,” said Brasfield, who earned her second all-around title of her memorable standout break-through season (noting her bar and beam routines as highlights). “Looking back, I’m very proud of the progression I’ve been able to make throughout the course of the season. With the tradition of the program, there’s a little pressure but its been exciting each step of the way.
“My success has been the result of competing with more and more confidence each time and following the lead of this amazing, supportive team.” Junior Mikayla Pardun was second on vault (9.0) and fourth allaround (32.225) for the Warhawks. Junior Alyssa Merlet was third on bars (8.575) with senior Olivia Schneider adding key fourthplace finishes on floor exercise (9.0) and vault (8.75).
Arrowhead was without the services of junior standout Abby Vorpagel, who placed second on beam and placed seventh in the all-around at the state individual meet last year, “We’re slowly climbing up to where we want to be with each competition so it was great to come away with a victory,” Arrowhead coach Bob Pulkowski said. “At this point, we’re still starting to get healthy so it should be exciting to see everyone return and compete at full strength heading into the biggest meets of the season. Each week is an incremental step toward finding that right mix between balance and perfection so our main focus continues to be on improvement.
'We're right on track and this winning effort will only help in our progression.'
Senior Jenna Konitzer won the vault (9.1) and beam (9.65) and was second allaround (36.15) as Mukwonago/ KM placed second with 135.575 in the Parent/Senior Night effort.
Sophomore Sam Burge followed with a victory on floor exercise (9.45), tied for third on beam (9.325) and took fourth on bars (8.5) for Mukwonago/ KM, which finished sixth in the state team meet last year.
'We continue to make great progress with each competition so I was really pleased with the overall effort,' said Mukwonago/KM coach Jennifer Bork, who praised her squad's strong, steady performance on beam. 'As a team, we're gradually approaching the end of the season and its very exciting watching the improvement take place on a daily basis. It will be fun to see how things play out down the stretch.'
Paige Eicher placed third all-around (35.275), took third on floor (9.125), tied for third on beam (9.325) and collected fifth-place finishes on vault (8.4) and bars (8.425) for Oconomowoc, which placed third with 124.60.