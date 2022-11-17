OCONOMOWOC — When your program has become a perennial state championship contender, you don’t get much time to savor your success before turning your attention to the next challenge.
The Oconomowoc girls volleyball team brought home a silver ball as WIAA state runner-up for the fourth time in eight seasons and finished 38-2.
Their only losses came in their first and last tournaments of the season — both to state champion Divine Savior Holy Angels.
Before the dust completely settles, Michelle Bruss took the time to glance back at her team’s 2022 campaign before setting her sights on 2023 in this edition of Ocon Q & A:
Q: WHAT WAS IT LIKE TO DEAL WITH THE EXPECTATIONS OF COACHING A DEFENDING STATE CHAMPION AND GUIDE YOUR TEAM TO A 38-2 STATE-RUNNER-UP SEASON?
A: Honestly, there wasn’t a lot of pressure defending the title. They were just confident after getting it. The girls had to much pressure to break through a third second-place finish that after winning the gold last year, they all relaxed and played freely this year.
I was impressed by how quickly they jumped into competition with new players by their sides.
Q: MOST COACHES SEE THEIR TEAMS TURN A CORNER OR FLIP A SWITCH TOWARD MAXIMIZING THEIR POTENTIAL AT SOME POINT DURING THE SEASON, BUT YOURS SEEMED TO HAVE THE MOXIE OF A CHAMPIONSHIP CONTENDER FROM START TO FINISH. WHAT IS YOUR PERSPECTIVE ON THAT?
A: I think that once we finally broke down the barrier of finishing second multiple times and finally won the gold, all the pressure was off. This year was playing with freedom and it showed.
Q: WHAT DRIVE AND DETERMINATION DID YOU SEE FROM YOUR PLAYERS BEGINNING WITH THE END OF THE 2021 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP SEASON?
A: The drive and determination of these players is at an all-time high. The end of last season was the culmination of skill development and a total confidence that sparked a fire. This year’s group of girls was very self-motivated, and as they see the success of the work that put in, it drives them to work even more.
We have a very competitive atmosphere in our gym. Each day, these athletes pick drills that are difficult because they love that feeling of competition and they thrive in that environment.
Q: WHAT WOULD YOU LIKE TO SAY ABOUT YOUR SENIORS — CORDELIA KEARNS AND CHEYENNE SCHUBERT?
A: My seniors are two amazing kids.
I have had the privilege of coaching Cordy in her very first year of volleyball with OVBC. Back then, she wanted to be a setter, but that quickly changed as she got bigger and stronger. Cordy has been through injuries during club season and even though they sidelined her a little bit, she improved in other areas of the game that led to her being the well-rounded player she is.
I’m really proud of the way Cordy has developed over the years. She never settled for being good; she worked to be great and man, did she succeed! Even with a COVID year in her four years, she is leaving as the kills record leader as well as a single-season kills record leader. She is leaving her mark here in Ocon.
Cheyenne is one of only a handful of athletes who has played on all three levels here at Ocon. When I think about the other players who have done that, there is definitely a common theme in character development in those girls. I’m incredibly grateful for Cheyenne and all that she brought to the Ocon volleyball program. She has also battled injuries throughout her vball career and yet it never slowed her down.
Every day at practice, I knew that Cheyenne would never be dragging. When she stepped on the court, she only had one level, and that was all-out. Cheyenne is driven, funny, enjoys the game and is an amazing teammate. If I could duplicate many more of her, this world would be a better place!
Q: YOU HAVE THE MAJORITY OF YOUR TEAM RETURNING FOR 2023. HOW LONG DID IT TAKE AFTER YOUR TITLE-GAME LOSS BEFORE YOU AND YOUR PLAYERS STARTED SETTING YOUR SIGHTS ON NEXT SEASON, WHICH YOU WILL LIKELY ENTER RANKED NO. 1. WHAT IS YOUR OUTLOOK FOR 2023?
A: I knew that my current class was driven, but after that loss, I already see the fire burning for next year. It’s been an honor watching these girls grow through this loss. It’s wild to think we only had two losses on the entire season, but their fight response also explains why we only had two.
This season was left unfinished, and they’re ready to fix it next year.