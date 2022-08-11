Complete game preps Five O’s for playoffs

OCONOMOWOC — All of the pieces of the puzzle came together Saturday.
Now it’s time for the Oconomowoc Five O’s to challenge themselves with a more difficult one.
Jonah Landowski limited the Monches Irish to one hit over six innings, Max Huseboe pitched a scoreless seventh, and Oconomowoc peppered the Land O’ Lakes Baseball League’s Lake Country Division champions with 11 hits.
The sum of the parts was an 11-0 run-rule victory for the Five O’s, who completed their regular season at 4-4 in the LOL’s Lake Country Division and 12-6 overall. Monches emerged at 9-1 and 12-5, respectively.
The league playoffs started Tuesday. Oconomowoc, which received the 13th seed, will take on 19th-seeded Merton at 11 a.m. Saturday at Roosevelt Field. The winner will face the fourth-seeded Brookfield Blue Sox at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at Menomonee Falls’ Trenary Field.
The survivor of that contest will play the fifth-seeded Sussex Cardinals or the 12th-seeded Menomonee Falls Lakers at 3 p.m. Sunday, and the winner will move on to the LOL semifinals at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 20 at Monches, where the championship game will follow at 3:30 p.m. that day.
“Now we’re going into the playoffs,” Oconomowoc manager Bob Anderson said. “Now it becomes real.
“We host two games Saturday and we play in one of them.”
The Five O’s opened their scoring in the bottom of the third inning of Saturday’s regular-season finale.
Austin Meunier reached on a leadoff bunt single and advanced on a Jack Anderson single. Karsen Rupnow hustled down the line to reach on a fielder’s choice, and an ensuing error allowed Meunier to come home.
Oconomowoc lit up the scoreboard for five runs in the fourth.
Ethan Brown belted a oneout triple and scored when Mau Villegas reached on an error. Dominick Meyer singled, and Meunier delivered again with a run-scoring double. Anderson followed with a two-run single and raced all the way around to score following two defensive miscues by the Irish.
Michael Zordani led off the fifth with a single and was forced out at second by Cole Ninmann, but Brown came through by slamming a no-doubter home run over the left-center field fence.
The Five O’s manager was thrilled to see his team’s 17-year-old newcomer pay quick dividends.
“Ethan Brown plays for Waukesha West and for STiKS,” Anderson said. “I’ve been watching him play since he was 8 years old. He’s a kid who really puts in work, and he has turned himself into one heck of a hitter.
“We have a lineage through Aaron and Eric and Jackson Brown, so it was natural to bring Ethan into our fold. I was happy as heck to have him because I know the kid can hit. He’s another young kid — 17 — who can really help us.”
Anderson looks forward to many more Brown highlights.
“He’s coming off Tommy John surgery, so that’s why we have him DH-ing,” he said. “He’s a heck of a third baseman and pitcher. He’s going to be a part-time guy for us for the next couple of years because he’s going to be playing with his club team. But when we do have him, we’re going to put him out there. He’s such a solid kid.”
Brown enjoyed the rush of his first Five O’s home run.
“It felt good,” he said. “It was a fastball up. My whole thing lately has been trying to get under the ball. Last week, I hit a lot of ground balls.
“I was able to get under one and still get the backspin to take it out.”
Brown appreciates the opportunity to play for Oconomowoc’s promising young ballclub. Once again Saturday, the Five O’s did not have a starter who has turned 25 years old.
“It’s been really fun,” Brown said. “I played summer ball with my travel team and was looking for a team to play with in August.
“Coming here to play against this level of competition has been fun. These guys have been a lot of fun to play with.”
The Five O’s tacked on three runs in the sixth.
Meunier drew a leadoff walk, Anderson was issued another, and Sean Meyer reached on a fielder’s choice, which was followed by an error that allowed a run to score. Zordani lined a tworun single to complete the game’s scoring.
Landowski yielded only a third-inning single to Andy Smith, walked two and struck out eight in his six innings. Only one Monches batter advanced past first base against him.
“Jonah Landowski was so efficient,” Anderson said. “His changeup was working as well as I’ve seen it work all year. He’s managing the game out there. He’s not just trying to strike everybody out; he’s trying to get guys off-balance. He did one heck of a job of doing that today.
“It was good to get Max Huseboe one inning. He just got back from Europe, where he was playing with his UW-Whitewater team. He pitched outstanding ball there, so it was great to see him succeeding for his school. He was jetlagged, but he said, ‘I want to get out there,’ and he worked his way through it. We’re proud of that.”
Oconomowoc’s 11-hit parade featured two apiece by Anderson, Zordani, Brown and Meunier.
“It was good to see the guys come out and hit the ball,” Anderson the manager said. “We drove the ball up and down the lineup. It didn’t matter where we were. We had better at-bats today.”
“We talked about this last week — All we need is a duck fart when we have guys at second and third with the infield in. Jack Anderson came through with a duck fart and two runs scored. That goes into the books like the hardest line drive he ever hit.”
The Five O’s have demonstrated that when they execute, they can compete with anyone in the league.
“It’s so important to put pressure on the defense, and we did that today,” Bob Anderson said. “This was a good team we just beat. They weren’t at full strength today; they’re battling like everyone else and were missing some players.
“But like I told our guys, ‘That doesn’t matter. They’re still an experienced team. They’re still a team that can go out there and win games.’”