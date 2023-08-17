Connaughton 1.tif

Pat Connaughton of the Milwaukee Bucks will host a basketball clinic Sept. 12 at the Lake Country DockHounds baseball facility. The clinic is open to children ages 8 through 12 who attend school in the Oconomowoc Area School District.

OCONOMOWOC — Pat Connaughton of the Milwaukee Bucks will host a basketball clinic for children ages 8 to 12 who attend school — public and private — in the Oconomowoc Area School District on Sept. 12 at the Lake Country Dock-Hounds baseball facility.

The Pat Connaughton Foundation, along with Three Leaf Partners, is sponsoring the event as a fundraiser benefiting the mission of the Oconomowoc Area Foundation.

Adults accompanying children participating in the clinic are also invited to the event.

For details, contact Maribeth Bush, OAF coordinator, at 262-490-5670 or maribethbush@theoaf.org.

