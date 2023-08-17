OCONOMOWOC — Pat Connaughton of the Milwaukee Bucks will host a basketball clinic for children ages 8 to 12 who attend school — public and private — in the Oconomowoc Area School District on Sept. 12 at the Lake Country Dock-Hounds baseball facility.
The Pat Connaughton Foundation, along with Three Leaf Partners, is sponsoring the event as a fundraiser benefiting the mission of the Oconomowoc Area Foundation.
Adults accompanying children participating in the clinic are also invited to the event.
For details, contact Maribeth Bush, OAF coordinator, at 262-490-5670 or maribethbush@theoaf.org.