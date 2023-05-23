OCONOMOWOC — The Lake Country DockHounds announced on Monday that they have parted ways with manager Jim Bennett.
"Following the 2-6 start, manager Jim Bennett and the Lake Country DockHounds came to a mutual agreement to go separate ways Monday morning," the team announced in a post on Facebook.
The team also announced that bench coach Mike Couchee and hitting coach Bruce Hines are no longer with the team as well following Bennett's departure.
Pitching coach Paul Wagner has been named the interim manager while the team searches for a new manager. Wagner is a former MLB pitcher, who spent seven seasons in the majors playing for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Milwaukee Brewers and Cleveland Indians, and was the team¹s pitching coach last season.
Bennett was the first manager of the DockHounds, leading them last year in their inaugural season. Under his tenure, Lake Country posted a 38-70 record.