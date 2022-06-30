OCONOMOWOC — Sometimes a guy just gets into a rhythm.
And that was clearly the case for 6-foot-7 Lake Country DockHounds pitcher Duncan Snider Wednesday night against the Milwaukee Milkmen in an American Association matchup at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park.
Snider dominated the DockHounds’ area rivals right from the start, just missing out on the league record of 17 strikeouts with a 16-strikeout, one walk effort that included nine straight Ks in the fourth through seventh innings as Lake Country cruised to its second straight victory over the Milkmen, 9-0.
“The fastball and the curve were all working great, even the slider,” he said. “Everything just came together tonight, and Wilfredo (Lake Country catcher Gimenez) called a great game.”
DockHounds’ manager Jim Bennett was impressed with the effort of his big righthander.
“He’s had some good games and some rough games recently,” Bennett said. “But this was pretty darn good. He has that ability to get that curveball over for a strike and when he gets that fastball of his up in the zone like he can, it’s a pretty good combo.”
The victory improved Lake Country to 16-27 in American Association East Division play and dropped the Milkmen to 20-21. The two teams will conclude their three-game set Thursday at 6:35 p.m. back at Wisconsin Brewing Park.
What helped make Snider’s job easier is that the DockHounds were able to stake him to a 4-0 lead in the first against Milkmen starter and loser Myles Smith. A single, a fielder’s choice and an error left two on with one out when all-star first baseman Gio Brusa plated the first run with a flare single to left.
Then outfielder Jake Snider (no relation to Duncan) launched a looping three-run home run to left that had the 2,011 fans who attended the game on a beautiful summer’s night on their feet and roaring.
“An early lead like that is always important,” Bennett said. “Especially when you get a dominant pitching performance to go along with it.”
That was indeed the case, as the Iowa native Duncan Snider picked up two strikeouts in the first to get his night going in a positive direction. Wrapped around a single, he struck out the side in the second and then he weathered his worst storm in the third as a one-out single was followed by a walk but then he was able to get two flyouts to close out the threat.
From then on Duncan Snider was in full control. He started the fourth with two groundouts and then got a strikeout looking to close out the frame. That was the beginning of his nine “K” run as he benefitted from a home plate umpire who liked the high strike.
“He was giving me the high and a little wide (strike) so I just went for it,” he said.
The Milkmen then had no chance as he rolled through the fifth, sixth and most of the seventh innings.
“It’s hard not to know when something like that (a strikeout streak) is going on,” he said. “You just want to keep it going.”
The run finally ended with a two-out error in the seventh. He closed out his night with a four-batter eighth that included a single and his last strikeout.
He got more offensive help in the sixth when outfielder Daikan Yoh launched a bomb of a solo home run with two out. Gimenez helped out in the seventh with an RBI single and a three-run eighth was highlighted by a two-run homer from outfielder Lamar Briggs.
Bennett has been encouraged by the DockHounds’ recent play.
“The guys haven’t stopped playing,” he said. “They always come out here believing that they can win.”
Duncan Snider, who came out of Upper Iowa University as a starter, began this season out of the bullpen for the DockHounds but in what was now his fifth straight start, he believes he may have found something.
“I had been doing just back end (of the game) stuff for awhile but they have me starting again which I did in school,” he said. “A game like this is really going to help my confidence.”