DOUSMAN — Oconomowoc broke out to a promising start in Sunday’s visit to Cory Park, striking for three runs in the top of the first inning.
But the Five O’s didn’t score again. Dousman (2-3, 4-7) got a run back in the bottom of the first, then narrowed the gap with another single run in the sixth before scoring two decisive runs in the eighth to take the 4-3 victory.
“Sunday was a good baseball game; we ended up on the wrong end,” Oconomowoc manager Bob Anderson said. “Our bats fell asleep after the first inning.
“I thought Max Huseboe pitched well enough to get the win, but we did not help him much with our offense.”
The Five O’s outhit the Frogs 10-7, but hurt their cause by committing two errors and giving up an unearned run.
Tristan Ott collected three hits in four at-bats and drove in a run for Oconomowoc, while Sean Meyer stayed hot, going 2-for-4 including a double, scored one run and knocked in another.
Alec Esenther drove in the Five O’s third run, while Jack Anderson contributed a double and scored a run.
Max Huseboe turned in a complete-game pitching performance for Oconomowoc, yielding four runs — three earned — on seven hits and a walk while whiffing eight in his eight innings.
Sean Dooley pitched eight innings for Dousman and gave up all three runs on 10 hits and three walks while striking out two.
Hunter Martin walked two and struck out two in pitching the final inning.
Logan Hansen and Eric Hughes totaled two hits apiece for the Frogs.
“It was a tough loss,” Anderson said. “We’re looking to get back on track this week.”