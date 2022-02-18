Driven Fisher joins 1,000-point club

I thought I'd met my mini me.
Prior to Oconomowoc High School's 2022 Youth Night boys basketball game, along came a youngster dribbling a basketball.
He plopped down next to me in the very unofficial Enterprise press box.
I introduced myself, and he nodded and said, "I know who you are."
I was flattered, considering that most 10-year-olds don't know or hang out with old hacks.
We struck up quite a conversation.
I learned that he knew quite a bit about the Ocon basketball team.
He shared that his favorite Raccoon is Jake Fisher.
"He talked to me once," my young visitor said.
I could tell by his insights, the jersey he was wearing and the basketball he was cradling that he played the game.
I asked him if he planned to play for the Raccoons someday.
"I don't think so," he replied, and I asked why not.
"Watch Jake Fisher," he said. "He doesn't look like he's having any fun. He almost never smiles when he's playing."
I figured there were others who've noticed this, but I didn't expect one of them to be a 10-year-old.
"Maybe that's just his game face," I said while laughing inside, thinking of Bobby Knight's infamous press conference on the subject. "He's intense. He plays really hard. He wants to win badly."
"Yeah, maybe," the youngster said before adding, 'See ya!' and dribble-driving his way elsewhere.
I would discover a few days later that there was more to our perception than my explanation had to offer.
Fisher became the fourth OHS boys basketball player to reach 1,000 career points when he sank a free throw with 1 minute, 48 seconds left in regulation of Oconomowoc's 81-76 overtime loss to Arrowhead.
The game was stopped, an announcement was made, and Fisher accepted the congratulations of his teammates and coaches as he was presented with a commemorative basketball.
Kudos to Oconomowoc for making these moments special.
It felt good to see Fisher enjoy a post-game celebration of his feat with a large throng of family and friends, many of whom had traveled several hours to be there.
I know that despite Fisher's accomplishments, though, he's a team-over-me basketball player and he was disappointed that his team lost the game.
"Going into Friday, all I wanted was to sweep Arrowhead, and Coach (Jay) Benish made sure it was clear to our team that we had to come into the game with a good mentality,” Fisher said. "Personally, I will never forget the game because before the season I told myself and told my family that I want to be one of the best players to walk through the Oconomowoc basketball program and this was one of my personal goals coming into to this season.
"And I’m thankful I got my 1,000 point at home, where my heart and soul are with my family watching and the whole community watching. It means the world to me knowing how much support I get from our great community."
Thankfully, Fisher took the time to take in a view of the packed house before taking care of his business.
"The atmosphere in that gym was one of the greatest I’ve ever played in front of," he said. "I was so happy that our team got to experience that playoff-type atmosphere.
"Also knowing the community has our back and will always support our team is one of the best feelings. It was a great night personally and for our team because we are only more determined and motivated to finish off our season right."
There were scores of people in the Gale Douglas Field House on Friday, but I'm going to venture a guess that none of the families represented could match the bucket-getters who belong to the Fisher family.
Jake's paternal grandfather, John Fisher, scored 946 points during his career at Eau Claire Regis before a football injury cost him his senior year and an opportunity to play for the University of Wisconsin.'
Jake's father, Andy Fisher, rang up 1,786 points to become, at the time, the all-time leading scorer at Regis and in the city of Eau Claire.
Andy's cousin, Dan Fisher, scored 1,657 points for Regis, became a first-team all-stater and earned a scholarship to the University of Minnesota.
Jake's mother, Angela Fisher, scored 1,121 points as a prep star and developed into an honorable-mention All-American at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where her future husband scored 1,259 points and became a first-team all-conference performer.
Jake's older brother, Drew Fisher, scored 613 points in two varsity seasons at OHS and is now playing at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
Jake's younger sister, Maya Fisher, made the Ocon varsity as a freshman this season, but suffered a season-ending ACL tear.
"One of my favorite basketball memories is just having talks with my parents about their basketball memories and my dad talking about his games and experiences he had growing up," Fisher said. "Just listening and laughing with my family about it is something I will always enjoy.
"Another memory is all the constant times me and my older brother drew would play one-on-one on our slanted driveway, they were not only competitive all the time, but great bonding times I will always cherish and am thankful for. And lastly the times where me and my dad would put countless hours in training and getting better every day.
"He is my mentor and my hero, and I cherished all the times he got to share his knowledge of the game and teach me how to be a better player."
Which Fisher is the greatest bucket-getter of them all?
"I love this question because when people ask our whole family that question, it becomes a room full of arguments and everyone saying they are the best shooter," Jake said. "It’s a question that will forever not have a answer, but I will confidently say I am the best shooter, and I know after saying this, there will be some people mad about it."
Jake's driveway duels with his brother weren't just fun and games.
"I couldn’t remember one time me and my brother played one-on-one where we both left happy," Jake said. "It is always a battle. We'd always get under each other’s skin and find a way to make each other mad. Many times, there were tears and my dad had to step in and cool it down. And when we have our family reunions, that happens a lot. We obviously do a lot of catching up and talking, but it always ends with an argument about basketball or us shooting to see who’s the best."
Fortunately the brothers became allies as Raccoons.
"When I was a sophomore, I had huge goals, and those were just to make varsity and play with my brother," Jake said. "My brother wanted the same thing.
"So that summer and the whole off-season, my brother was always on me and always getting after me to get up in the morning and work out twice a day. He would wake me up mostly every day in the morning to get work in, and if he had a workout with his friends, he was always bring me to make sure I’m getting better. Even on my own time when I would either have AAU practice or just be shooting by myself, he would text me what I did and how long I was working out for.
"So his discipline and just him being mean to me sometimes for sure made me the person I am today. Even though I would get mad at him all the time for it, it paid off and I am thankful to have him in my life."
Jake knows how invaluable his family hoops peer pressure has been.
"My brother and my dad have always been a huge impact in my life, and without them constantly working out with me and coaching me along the way, I wouldn’t of been the person I am today," he said. "Also, for sure, all my coaches on my team like Coach Benish, Coach (Jon) Fischer, Coach (Greg) Jefferies, Chuck Fischer and Coach (Tim) Porterfield. Every day in practice, they push me to be better as a player and a person and help me lead our team. Words can’t describe how much they impacted me as a player and a person by building relationships.
"And lastly my best friends - Logan Arndt and Tommy Popelier. ... We would always be in the gym together every day in the summer no matter what. They kept me accountable to my dreams and made sure we would get work done everyday. It’s hard to find friends who want the same goals as you. They want it just as much as I do, and I love them for that."
Jake didn't let last summer go to waste.
"After my season last year, I knew exactly what I had to work on, and that was creating space for my shot and getting past my defender, and the main one was getting more athletic in the weight room," he said. "I already had an advantage last year with my size at the point guard position, and now I just needed to build off of that by getting quicker on my feet and working on my vertical.
"Every day after school since last season ended, I went to Luke Meier with Realwork Basketball in Brookfield and we worked on creating space and adding more moves and lots of shooting. Training every day for four months straight for sure helped me get better for this season, plus all the times Coach Benish opened the high school for us to work out in for sure made a difference in my game."
Benish was more than happy to oblige, and he enjoyed seeing Fisher rewarded Friday.
“Scoring 1,000 points at any level means you’ve put in a lot of hard work and your teammates and coaches have been there to support you through it all,” Benish said. “It’s hard to achieve something like that, but I know how hard Jake has worked since his sophomore year on varsity. To see him reach that milestone tonight was really cool. To do it at home and against Arrowhead was awesome.
“He’s only the fourth one in program history to do it.”
It turns out Jake's stern expression is more than just a game face.
"My whole life, I have been looked down on, and would always be hated on for wanting to be successful," he said. "My whole life growing up, I would always say how I wanted to be one of the best players to walk through Oconomowoc basketball and then people would just laugh on me and put me right down.
"They would always look at me as the short, chubby kid who had basketball dreams and knowing he wouldn’t accomplish anything, and my whole life that drove me to prove them wrong."
Jake Fisher allowed himself to smile Friday, though.
"For me to be here today accomplishing one of my goals and seeing the people around me who doubted me growing up is a good feeling, and knowing our team has a lot more to accomplish," he said. "This goal only happens to players who have a great support system and a great team to play with, so I couldn’t be prouder of my team to help me get to my dreams.
"Being a part of this special group is one of the best feelings I’ve ever experienced."
Jake enjoyed being welcomed into Oconomowoc's 1,000-point club by one of its members, too.
"I saw a person I looked up to my whole life, T.J. Schlundt, after the game and he gave me a great hug and congratulated me and told me to enjoy this moment," Jake said. "Moments like that I will never forget because he is someone I always loved watching here at Oconomowoc and my idol growing up.
"For him to say those words means the world to me and is something I will never forget."