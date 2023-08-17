OCONOMOWOC — There were no fireworks scheduled for Sunday afternoon in Oconomowoc.
But Ryan Campbell and Karsen Rupnow set off a couple of timely ones that launched the Oconomowoc Five O’s into the semifinals of the Land O’ Lakes Baseball League playoffs.
Campbell slammed a solo home run with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to vault Oconomowoc into a 4-4 tie with the West Bend Spirits at Roosevelt Field.
Then Rupnow stepped up with two outs and the bases empty in the eighth and belted a line drive over the left-center field fence.
Max Huseboe pitched a scoreless top of the ninth to save a 5-4 victory and catapult Oconomowoc into championship Saturday at Monches Recreation Park.
“We play every game hard, like it’s a championship game,” Oconomowoc manager Bob Anderson said. “Some teams lay off or say, ‘It’s non-divisional,’ but we keep that intensity going all year. It’s a grind, but it gets you to this time of year and you’re a little more ready for it.
“We didn’t panic today. We just sat in the dugout wondering when we were going to get our runs. I think we were a little sloppy and impatient early in the game on some defensive plays and made some miscues we don’t usually make.
“It was amazing. This was a great baseball game. Credit to West Bend. We had a heated game against them last Friday, and both teams came out and competed. They’re a classy organization.”
Oconomowoc hammered West Bend 11-1 in the teams’ final regular- season game Aug. 4, but Sunday’s rematch was a different story.
The Five O’s struck first in the bottom of the first inning.
Austin Meunier lined a leadoff single and Sean Meyer followed with a one-out single. The runners moved up a base apiece following wild pitches, and Meunier scored on a sacrifice fly to right field by Rupnow.
But Oconomowoc stranded 10 runners over the first five innings, and West Bend took advantage.
The Spirits took the lead with two runs on three hits in the top of the third, then added an unearned run in the fourth.
The Five O’s knotted the score with two runs in the sixth.
Campbell drilled a leadoff double, took third on a Meunier single and scored following a wild pitch. Meunier took two bases on that play, Jack Anderson walked, and Meyer singled home the second run of the frame.
The see-saw battle continued as West Bend capitalized on two errors to score an unearned run in the eighth to take a 4-3 lead.
Then Campbell, batting ninth in Oconomowoc’s order, came through again.
With two outs in the bottom of the seventh, he launched a Gavin Hinckley pitch over the right-field fence to tie the score again.
“It felt amazing to hit that homer and kind of pass the baton to the hitters behind me,” Campbell said. “It felt great. I’ve just been trying to stay inside the baseball. I got an inside pitch and was able to barrel it.
“This was my second homer this year and my first one since our first non-divisional game. We hit when we needed to. We know we’re a great-hitting team. We started off a little slow and wanted to get something going, and we were able to do that.
“It was awesome. We were talking about this being the most fun we’ve had as a team, just coming out there and competing against a very good West Bend team. We just kept fighting.”
Oconomowoc starting pitcher Cole Ninmann threw his 125th and final pitch in the top of the eighth. He walked the last two batters he faced before Meyer made a sensational play on a botched bunt attempt.
The catcher received the pitch and fired a laser beam to Campbell covering second to pick off the runner before he could get back to the bag.
“I can’t say enough about Cole Ninmann,” Bob Anderson said. “Once again, he drove down from Minneapolis for a big game. He hadn’t pitched since he was here last (when he won two games at Kenosha on July 15), and he just battled and kept us in the game.
“The kid’s a gamer. I say ‘kid’ loosely because he’s a grown-up man now, but he competed.”
Michael Zordani relieved Ninmann and got a flyout to left before West Bend leadoff batter Matt Miller singled to center field.
Center fielder Alec Esenther fielded the ball and fired a relay throw to shortstop Campbell, who whirled and threw to Jack Musselman at first to nail Miller, who had taken a big turn.
“I thought for sure we were giving up a run there, with them having guys at first and third and nobody out,” Bob Anderson said. “We were out there discussing where we were going on our rotations on bunts and things like that.
“To get two outs like we did, right there I kind of had an inkling.”
The 8-6-3 double play got the Five O’s out of a jam and set the stage for a dramatic bottom of the eighth.
Hinckley retired the top two batters of the inning before Rupnow, who was previously hitless on the day, sent the Five O’s and their partisan crowd into bedlam with his solo blast to left-center field.
“I had been struggling all day,” Rupnow said. “I thought they were going to keep the same pitcher in because they did before when we were starting to get on him.
“Finally I got a pitch to put out.” And Rupnow did exactly that. “I knew I got all of it,” he said. “I was running before I got to first and started to jog. Either way, someone had to get into scoring position.
“When I saw the ball bounce on the other side of the fence. ... That’s probably one of the best feelings in sports.”
Minutes later, Huseboe took the hill and finished the job.
Incoming Oconomowoc High School junior Marek Bolson, playing third base for the first time in his career, made a difficult catch of a pop foul down the left-field line for the first out.
Matt Parrent followed with a single, but Huseboe induced Brandon Niedfeldt to hit a grounder to Bolson, who threw to second to force Parrent.
Then Cole Aguirre grounded out to first, sealing the victory for Oconomowoc and punching its ticket to Monches this Saturday.
Rupnow was asked where he ranked this thriller among the dozens of games he has played at Roosevelt Field.
“This has got to be one of the top ones, along with our game against Arrowhead in high school,” he said. “This was one of the best games I’ve ever played in Land O’ Lakes, for sure.”
The Five O’s 11-hit total included a 3for-4 performance by Meunier out of the leadoff spot and 2-for-4 efforts by Meyer and Campbell. Meunier and Campbell scored two runs apiece, while Rupnow totaled two runs batted in.
Ninmann’s 125-pitch marathon featured four runs — two earned — on six hits and eight walks. He struck out three.
“One twenty five is up there for sure,” Ninmann said. “I was a bullpen guy — a closer — at school, so I didn’t throw a lot of pitches there. I think maybe 130 or 140 were the most pitches I’ve thrown in my career, and that’s been a long time.
“I felt good. I lost a little command toward the end, but my arm feels all right. It was nice to get some outs out there and take up seven innings for these guys. And they stepped up and hit it toward the end of the game, which was great.”
Ninmann appreciated his backing. “We had some very clutch hits including two late home runs,” he said. “We had guys on all game and finally knocked some in during the later innings. ‘Z’ (Michael Zordani) and Max (Huseboe) came in and shut the door.
“I didn’t leave things good for ‘Z.’ I threw eight straight balls and walked two guys, and he came in and shut the door with the help of some good defensive plays.
“Putting on all those miles (driving from Minneapolis and back) is all right if we get two wins. I believe I’ll be back next week, too.”
Zordani yielded one hit during his scoreless eighth inning before Huseboe did likewise in the ninth.
“After we held them scoreless in the eighth, Max came up to me and said, ‘I want the ninth,’” Bob Anderson said. “I told him, ‘If we’ve got the lead, you’re going in, so just prepare.’
“After Rupnow hit that shot and we went out for the ninth, Max just walked out there and finished it. I love that guy. He and Zordani and Ninmann just want the ball in their hands when the game’s on the line. I love that.”
Rupnow was quick to share the hero accolades with his teammates afterward.
“Cole hasn’t been around too much this summer, so for him to drive all the way down here (from Minneapolis) and throw all those pitches, that was pretty crazy, actually,” Rupnow said. “And to pitch that well with us having two games this weekend was huge. He and Max (Huseboe) really put a lot of weight on their shoulders with all the pitches they threw this weekend.
“Campbell’s play was one of the craziest plays I’ve seen, and it obviously kept us where we were (tied at 4). If they had scored a run there, my home run wouldn’t have put us ahead; it would’ve just tied it up.
“And Max was ready to close. I didn’t want anyone else out there. We have so much trust in him. He’s so confident at all times, no matter what the situation. I don’t think anybody was going to keep him in the dugout for that last inning. He did a heck of a job to close it out.”
Oconomowoc’s largest home crowd of the season helped put the Five O’s over the top.
“There’s definitely a different atmosphere when you’re playing in front of a lot of people,” Rupnow said. “There’s so much energy."