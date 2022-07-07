OCONOMOWOC — It’s been many years — far too many for local fans — since the Oconomowoc Five O’s have been competitive in the prestigious Land O’ Lakes Baseball League.
One of the most successful and storied franchises in LOL history, Oconomowoc last won a championship in 2007. The Five O’s have won 10 Land O’ Lakes Grand Championships.
So it’s refreshing to once again see Oconomowoc finding success on the diamond and fielding one of the top teams in the 22-team circuit this summer.
How good are the Five O’s? They’re 8-3 overall after last week’s sweep of Rome and East Troy, and that’s the best record in the league. In the very competitive five-team Kettle Moraine Division, Rome leads the way with a 4-1 mark and Oconomowoc is next at 4-2. Genesee is third at 2-2.
Former Oconomowoc LOL standout Bob Anderson has returned this season to manage the Five O’s. He last was involved with the team, either playing or managing, in 1994.
“I’m real excited about how we’re playing so far and with the group of young guys we have on the team,” Anderson said. “These guys are very committed to be here and they’re buying into the process of having the continuity it takes to win games in this league.
“They’re buying into the process to have a consistent lineup from week to week and game to game. We want to win games on a regular basis and get our fan base out to watch us play.”
There’s good reason for Oconomowoc’s success. The Five O’s arguably have the best pitching depth in the league and play outstanding defense. Plus they have the top hitter in the league in catcher Sean Meyer.
Meyer has been atop the individual batting race since the season started. Going into this week’s play, Meyer is batting a hefty .537. He has 22 hits in 41 trips to the plate while knocking in seven runs despite hitting second. Last spring, he closed out his five-year career at Marian University in Fond du Lac.
“I’ve worked with Sean for a lot of years,” Anderson said. “He truly loves to play baseball. He’s always got a smile on his face, but he can also get after it when the time comes. He does the dirty work for us behind the plate. He’s just a great leader for us.
“After Meyer at the plate, others off to good starts for us are Alec Esenther at .333, Karsen Rupnow at .333 and Cole Ninmann at .324.”
This might be the deepest Oconomowoc pitching staff in 30 or 40 years. Jonah Landowski is the ace, leading the league in earned-run average at 1.29. Others who have been strong on the mound are Jackson Brown, Max Huseboe, Ninmann and Mauricio Villegas.
Last weekend, Landowski and Ninmann combined for 13 strikeouts in the win over Rome and Huseboe and Brown fanned 10 batters against East Troy. The Five O’s handed Rome its first divisional loss of the season.
Others who have made valuable contributions are Austin Meunier, Dominick Meyer, Jace Laatsch, Ben Nelson, Jack Musselman and Ron Meunier.
Top area games Saturday will find Pewaukee playing at Hartland and the Brookfield Blue Sox playing the Brookfield Bulldogs.
The top games Sunday will find Sussex at Monches, the Brookfield Bulldogs at West Bend and Rome at Dousman. All of those games will start at noon.
Meyer leads the batting race at .537. He’s followed by Parker Sniatynski of the Bulldogs at .524, Matt Korman of Waterford at .484, Reyshawn Sprewer of the Blue Sox at .462, Adam Karas of the Bulldogs at .452, Kris Franzen of the Bulldogs at .452, Damon Popp of Stone Bank at .444, Matt Bauer of Genesee at .432, Remmi Sweet of Genesee at .412, TJ Pfaffle of Genesee at .410 and Harrison Phillips of the Blue Sox at .405.
Tanner Williams of Monches hit three home runs in two games last weekend and is now the leader with five. Sniatynski and Mike Schmidt of Waterford have four apiece.
Williams is also the leader in runs batted in with 18. Franzen and Pfaffle are next with 12 each.
Carter Raabe has nine stolen bases to take the top spot in that category, while Sniatynski has eight.
Landowski is the ERA leader at 1.29. Others doing well are Andrew Muffler of Dousman at 1.50, Pedro De Los Rios of Sussex at 1.69 and Jake Tuttle of Rome at 1.80. Tuttle is the strikeout leader with 55, while Landowski has 50.