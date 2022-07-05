OCONOMOWOC — Double trouble derailed the East Troy Express on Saturday.
And no, the members of the late, great Stevie Ray Vaughan’s band were nowhere to be seen.
The Oconomowoc Five O’s hammered out nine two-base hits and posted a 14-4 Land O’ Lakes Baseball League victory at Roosevelt Field, running their record to 3-2 in the LOL Kettle Moraine Division and 7-3 overall.
A few hours before Oconomowoc’s Independence Day procession began, right fielder Karsen Rupnow fronted the Five O’s hit parade with three doubles, two runs scored and two runs batted in.
“We had 17 hits — It’s a fun game when we hit like that,” Rupnow said. “Nine doubles is a really good day at the plate.
“I feel like we’re getting in the swing of things now finally.”
Shortstop Cole Ninmann helped light the fuse to the afternoon fireworks. He went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and three driven in.
“More than half of our hits were doubles,” Ninmann said. “It was great to see us hitting the crap out of the baseball after a couple of bad outings.
“Up and down the lineup, everybody was getting hits. Ronnie (Meunier) was in there hitting, and ‘Dusty’ (Steve Rhoads) got on base and scored the walkoff run. We were having fun all day
today.” Nobody was wearing a bigger grin afterward than the Five O’s grand marshal, manager Bob Anderson.
“I think we saved all of our hits from last week and dumped them all out there today,” Anderson said. “We played a lot better. We pitched well against a good-hitting team. We battled well on the mound.
“Right off the bat, our bats were just alive. Rupnow hit three doubles. ... Getting him on track is phenomenal. Cole Ninmann just raked the ball. Sean Meyer did what Sean does. ... He just missed two home runs and still got extra-base hits.
“It was a great day of hitting overall. We put the ball in play; we didn’t strike out as much as we’ve done earlier.”
Oconomowoc’s bats started booming early.
Catcher Sean Meyer hit a one-out single and Rupnow followed with his first double. Then Ron Meunier — who became a half-centurion in January and filled the designated hitter role in his first start of the season — delivered a two-run single and scored on a double by second baseman Mau Villegas in the bottom of the first inning.
Center fielder Ben Nelson singled and rode home on Rupnow’s second double in the second inning, and the Five O’s plated three runs in the fourth.
Sean Meyer drilled a double and scored on a two-out Villegas single, then pitcher Max Huseboe and Ninmann connected for consecutive run-scoring doubles.
Left fielder Austin Meunier singled to lead off the fifth, advanced on an error and scored on the third double of the contest by Rupnow, who hustled home on a Ron Meunier single.
Ninmann lined a one-out double in the sixth and sped home on a two-out double by Austin Meunier, then Nelson walked and Meyer came through with a two-out single.
Oconomowoc completed its scoring in the seventh when Steve Rhoads, Villegas and Ninmann walked to load the bases and Dominick Meyer laced a single to send Rhoads galloping across the plate, evoke the run rule and end the game.
Huseboe shut out East Troy on one hit over his first three innings of pitching before the Express scored twice in both the fourth and fifth frames. He allowed four runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out six in his five innings before giving way to Jackson Brown, who closed with two scoreless innings, yielding two hits and no walks while fanning four.
“Max has been a huge part of our start,” Rupnow said of Huseboe. “I play with him at (UW-) Whitewater. We’re good buddies, and I asked him if he wanted to come here and play. Having him is a huge piece to what we have going on here.
“He’s been a problem for some teams, that’s for sure.”
Anderson liked the pitching and defense that supported the Five O’s hit barrage Saturday.
“Our pitchers didn’t get stung too hard, and our fielders made the plays they’re supposed to make,” Anderson said. “It was nice to have Jackson Brown back and get him in to throw a couple of innings. I would have liked to have seen him throw a third, but the game ended in the seventh. It was great to have him back on the hill in the mix with Jonah Landowski and Max Huseboe. They give us three legit starters.
“And then we have our relief guys — Ninmann and Mau (Villegas).”
Rupnow, Meyer and Ninmann totaled three hits each, while Ron Meunier, Austin Meunier and Villegas chipped in with two apiece.
Oconomowoc followed up Saturday’s win with a 5-3 road triumph over division leader Rome on Sunday to bump its division record to 4-2, climb within a half-game of the Raiders and improve to 8-3 overall. Those eight victories match the Five O’s total from the past three seasons combined.
“Our start, for what we had, was better than what we expected, being that we had new guys here and didn’t know what our camaraderie would be,” Rupnow said. “But it ended up being really good, and now we’re starting to click really well.”
Ninmann has enjoyed being part of the transformation, during which the players’ average age has dropped dramatically.
“For the last couple of years, I’ve been around, just coming out to play baseball,” Ninmann said. “Last year, we got a couple of guys back, including Sean Meyer and some others. Now this year, we have a lot of guys I played high school with, either above or below me (gradewise). It’s a great team.
“We’ve had great baseball in Oconomowoc for years, and it’s awesome to have these guys because almost all of us live here. Some of the other teams pull guys from all over the place, but this is Oconomowoc baseball.”
Ocon rallies past Rome
ROME — The Oconomowoc Five O’s rallied for three runs in the top of the ninth inning and held on for a 5-3 victory over Rome to pull within a half-game of the Raiders in the Land O’ Lakes Baseball League Kettle Moraine Division.
Alec Esenther lined a double to the left-field fence to drive in Jace Laatsch, who had singled, with the winning run.
Cole Ninmann worked his way out of a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the ninth to earn the pitching victory. He struck out six over the final three innings in relief of Jonah Landowski, who fanned seven during his six frames.
Sean Meyer collected three hits for the Five O’s, while Laatsch contributed a pair.