LAKE MILLS — The Land O’ Lakes Women’s Fastpitch Softball League completed its inaugural regular season Sunday.
The Lake Mills Outlawz secured sole possession of first place with a 5-3, 12-9 doubleheader sweep of the Oconomowoc Five O’s at Wallace Park.
The Outlawz climbed to 17-3, while the Five O’s dropped to 11-9 and finished the regular season in third place.
Both teams will participate in the league’s first playoffs Saturday at Monches Recreation Park.
Oconomowoc will meet the Sussex Cardinals in an 8 a.m. contest. The Outlawz earned a first-round bye and will play the lowest remaining seed at noon following the first-round games.
The highest remaining seed will face the Milton Hawks at 2 p.m., and the winners of the noon and 2 p.m. games will contend for the championship at 4 p.m.
Lake Mills scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning and never trailed in the opening game of Sunday’s twin bill.
The Outlawz extended their lead with a run in the third before Oconomowoc broke through for three in the top of the sixth.
Two came home on Ella Woida’s double, while Savannah Serdynski knocked in the other run.
Lake Mills tallied another run in the sixth to complete the game’s scoring.
Woida’s double and Aidyn Messmann’s single were Oconomowoc’s only hits off Karlie McKenzie, who walked five and struck out seven.
Sydney Smith, Andrea Kuhne and Serdynski scored Oconomowoc’s runs.
Oconomowoc opened the second game with a run in the top of the first.
After Lake Mills plated three runs in the bottom of the second, the Five O’s answered with four in the third, then the Outlawz responded with four in the bottom of the frame.
Lake Mills put up two runs in the fifth and three in the sixth before Oconomowoc narrowed the margin with four in the seventh.
Serdynski went 4-for-4 with two singles, a double and a triple and scored three runs. Messmann went 2-for-4 with a double, scored one run and batted in five, while Chloe Auxier finished 2-for-4 with a run batted in.