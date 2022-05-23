OCONOMOWOC — The Oconomowoc Five O's rode another stellar pitching performance from Jonah Landowski to a 4-3 Land o' Lakes Baseball League victory over the Genesee Rebels on Sunday at Roosevelt Field.
Landowski struck out 10 batters in five scoreless innings for the second straight week before Jackson Brown picked up the victory and Mau Villegas earned the save.
Follow the Five O's weekly in the Enterprise.
(Submitted photo by Suzie Meyer)
