No shovels or hard hats were visible on the premises of Merton Fireman’s Park on Sunday.
But a significant groundbreaking took place there that day.
The Land O’ Lakes Women’s Fastpitch Softball League made its debut at that site and two others that morning and afternoon.
And a grand opening ensued for the Oconomowoc Five O’s.
Oconomowoc broke open a close game with six runs in the top of the seventh inning to defeat Merton 11-3 in its first game in the fledgling league, then completed a sweep by run-ruling the Amvets 13-1 in five innings in the second game.
The day reached a milestone not only for the Oconomowoc team, but for its five league rivals and for thousands of women and girls who have a new opportunity to play competitive fastpitch softball after their high school careers expire.
Two products of Oconomowoc High School’s fastpitch program were thrilled to see more than five years of planning by league organizers realized with Sunday’s twin bill.
“The time that I have spent with the team has been amazing,” said Tori (Rady) Braman, Oconomowoc’s starting second baseman in both games. “I will say it was tough at first with not knowing if we would have enough players for a team since we have only ever had five players at practice at one time, but I think our games today showed that it didn’t matter if we had five players or everyone at practice.
“We showed up to play the game that we love and took two victories for the start of a great season to come.”
Megan Griswold, a 2022 OHS grad who is playing collegiate tennis at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, shared a similar perspective.
“By the time I joined the team, I’m pretty sure it was set in stone, so I’m glad it all worked out and that we all get to play a game that we love for a community that supports it,” Griswold said. “I love playing with this team.
“Coach Paul (Clark) is great and so is everyone on the team. It’s a super special thing to me that I get to share the field with some of my old high school teammates again and I’m also enjoying getting to know everyone that I didn’t before as well.
“Our first games were super fun and went really well. We all mesh and play really well together as we know we are out there to have fun and play a sport we all love.”
Both Braman and Griswold remember their reaction when they learned that a Land O’ Lakes fastpitch league was in the works.
Commissioner Jason Booth and Director of Player Personnel Pat Leslie — a Land O’ Lakes Hall of Famer for Oconomowoc — were the founders.
“I first heard about the league starting up when my mom tagged me in a Facebook post about it this past September,” Braman said. “I was very excited when I heard that this league was forming since I have played my whole life until after high school. I gave it up to coach, so when I found out that there was a chance that I could play again, I signed up as soon as I could.
“Pat Leslie has been keeping me informed about the organization of the league. He was worried for a while — up until a short time ago — about whether or not it was going to happen.”
Griswold didn’t anticipate the opportunity to return to the diamond.
“When I got home from college for the summer earlier in May, my mom told me that Pat Leslie reached out to her asking if I would be interested in playing on the team,” Griswold said. “I thought that having this league was super cool, but I didn’t know if I would have the time.
“In the end, I decided that I love playing softball and I wasn’t going to give up on a chance to play again.”
Brooke Balk didn’t attend OHS like Braman and Griswold, but she recently completed a successful first season as head softball coach for the Raccoons. She was thrilled at the possibility of resuming her playing career.
“I had been hearing rumors swirling about LOL starting up a fastpitch league for over a year now,” Balk said. “They made a trial announcement this time last year, I believe, but it did not gain as much traction as originally hoped. Then, seemingly out of nowhere, I saw something about the league on social media (I follow LOL baseball due to my family’s history in the league and friends who have played in the past). So I reached out to Pat Leslie to confirm it was happening this summer and signed up right away to make sure I could help get this thing off of the ground.”
Balk was thrilled to take the diamond and do that Sunday.
“I was concerned about if the league was going to actually happen or not,” she said. “I know that I was curious to see what type of competition the league was going to collect in such a short sign-up period prior to the first competition. And just as I expected, it seems like we have a little bit of everything right now — current college players home for the summer, former college players who have since retired from the game like myself and former high school players who retired after their high school careers ended — but all around, pretty solid softball players.
“My biggest concern was what the level of play was going to be like. But the level of play is already higher than I expected and I think it will continue to improve if we encourage our college- age local talent to come out and play.”
Balk offered a few early impressions of the league and Oconomowoc’s team.
“I like where the league is trying to go,” she said. “We are playing under the NCAA rulebook for the most part with a few exceptions like courtesy runners. We are allowing continuous batting lineups if teams choose so talented rosters can hit everyone. We are playing full, seven- inning games without a time limit, all of which are good things that I wanted to see from the league.
“My goal is to help grow this as something in Oconomowoc where our college girls can come home for the summer and play in a competitive league to keep them ready for collegelevel play. And I think it is headed that way, hopefully.”
Balk enjoyed her return action. “Our first two games on Sunday were my first two games as a player since I graduated college in 2018, and I had so much fun, not only because it was awesome to do the things I love again, like run the bases and experience that team feel, but also because I was playing alongside young ladies that I have had the pleasure of coaching in the past,” she said. “It was a special feel. I grew up watching LOL baseball and seeing my baseball friends play alongside their dads and coaches, and I was always so jealous of that. Sunday, things finally came full-circle for me and, like I said, it was a special feeling.”
The Land O’ Lakes organization celebrated its centennial a couple of years ago, but Braman may have accomplished a first Sunday.
She played not one, but two Land O’ Lakes games while with child.
“I am currently six months pregnant, and I am only a week away from my third trimester,” Braman said. “I do get a little worried at times that I could be at risk of hurting my baby and myself, especially playing infield and while at bat.
“With that being said, I have been playing long enough to where I know my body and how I can react to avoid those situations that put my baby and me at risk.”
Braman sought out her doctor’s approval before returning to the diamond.
“The main advice that my doctor gave me was to listen to my body, so if I feel unsafe or tired, I am planning on taking myself out of the game so there is no risk with that,” she said. “I am planning on playing as long as I can to help my team be successful this season. I love this game, always have, and always will. There will be a point later in the season that I won’t be able to play, but I will still be there for my team and this league because it is something that I am very passionate about.”
Braman’s commitment to launching the league and seeing it succeed may be extraordinary, but the other women who spent their Sunday afternoon pursuing their passion for fastpitch are undoubtedly committed to being trailblazers, too.
Interested parties may visit landolakesbaseball. com or check out the Land O’ Lakes Baseball and Fastpitch Softball League Facebook page for details on how to join a team.
Griswold and Braman offered endorsements of the league to any young women from Oconomowoc and its surrounding communities who may be pondering participating.
“For anyone on the fence about joining, I would say to just do it,” Griswold said. “I was on the fence at first because I didn’t know if I really wanted to play again or if I would have the time, but I’m so glad I did.
“I’ve already had so much fun, and seeing everybody come out to watch makes me happy that I’m a part of something the community enjoys.”
Braman echoed Griswold’s pitch. “I would say, ‘If you are on the fence about joining our team or the league, you should do it,’” she said. “If you have played in the past and didn’t get the opportunity to continue your love of the game, this is the perfect place for you.
“Even if you play in college, that is perfect since you can still play and continue to better your game for when you go back to your college team. The league is a wonderful addition to this community, and I am so happy that we get the chance to play.”
Balk will no doubt be instrumental as a recruiter for Oconomowoc’s team. What would she tell anyone who is perched on the fence about signing up?
“If you can play ball and you have aged out of summer travel ball, there is a league for you now,” she said. “Do we have fun? Yes. But at the end of the day, we are out there to compete, improve and win.
“So if you want to keep enjoying the game in a fun and competitive atmosphere, come on out and join us. There is a ton of talent in the league, and this summer is just the beginning!"