Oconomowoc senior Carter Tower looks inside against the defense of Waukesha West junior Dominic Hill and senior Ben Cook in the first half Tuesday night.

Oconomowoc vs. Waukesha West boys basketball - Feb. 15, 2022

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Oconomowoc 42, Waukesha West 41

Fisher wins it at the buzzer

OCONOMOWOC — For the second consecutive Tuesday night, a buzzer beater lifted the Oconomowoc High School boys basketball team to a Classic 8 Conference victory.

Senior Greg Galloway threw a three-quarter-court inbounds pass with 1.2 seconds to play, and senior Jake Fisher gathered it in and sank a jump shot at the buzzer to give the Raccoons a 42-41 victory over Waukesha West.

You can see video of the final seconds, shot by Mayfield Sports, here.

Check out the full game story in the Feb. 17 Enterprise.

