Oconomowoc senior Jake Fisher races away from the pack with a steal in the first half Tuesday night against Waukesha West. Waukesha West players from left to right are, senior Cal Krohn, junior Jake Thomsen, and senior Brady Wilde.
Waukesha West sophomore Carter LaValle and Oconomowoc freshman Tino Conigliaro chase down a loose ball in the first half of conference action Tuesday night in Oconomowoc.
OCONOMOWOC — For the second consecutive Tuesday night, a buzzer beater lifted the Oconomowoc High School boys basketball team to a Classic 8 Conference victory.
Senior Greg Galloway threw a three-quarter-court inbounds pass with 1.2 seconds to play, and senior Jake Fisher gathered it in and sank a jump shot at the buzzer to give the Raccoons a 42-41 victory over Waukesha West.
You can see video of the final seconds, shot by Mayfield Sports, here.
