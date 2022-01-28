Gritty victory rewards Raccoons

The eyes of thousands of Wisconsinites were glued on a football game Saturday night.
There was another game played several hours earlier that was every bit as gritty.
It was dominated by defense, too.
The biggest difference was the home team and its fans were rewarded and left the premises happy.
The Oconomowoc High School boys basketball team battled back from a double-digit deficit to defeat Middleton 42-40 in a non-conference game at the Gale Douglas Field House on Saturday to extend its winning streak to six games.
The Cardinals, ranked seventh in the Wissports.net Division-1 state coaches poll, held a 34-24 lead with 11 minutes, 40 seconds to play the Raccoons went on an 18-6 closing run.
Senior Jake Fisher scored a game-high 13 points for Ocon (10-5), while senior Carter Tower added eight.
Not one of the Big Eight Conference-leading Cardinals (10-4) reached double figures.
"This certainly wasn't a pretty game," Oconomowoc coach Jay Benish said. "We wrote 'playoff mentality' on the board before the game. When you play Friday night and Saturday like we did, that's what it looks like when you get into regionals.
"We had a great team that we could possibly see in a regional final coming over here for a Saturday afternoon game. It may not have been pretty, but if this had been a regional final, we'd be holding up a regional plaque up and continuing to play. We scored two more points than they did, and that's all that matters."
Crunch time belonged to the Raccoons.
"We grinded that one out," Benish said. "They're obviously an excellent team. They're ranked in the top 10 in the state.
"It was two physical, tough teams, but I thought we outlasted and out-toughed them in the end. We made the final couple of hustle plays that we needed to make to finish it."
The thriller provided a continuation of an uptick for Ocon basketball.
Teams from the Madison area have given the Raccoons a lot of grief for more than a decade. Since Benish arrived on the scene, though, Ocon has defeated Madison Memorial, Waunakee, Sun Prairie and now Middleton.
"I remember coming to home games as a kid with my parents and always hearing about how we played a certain team, but as a kid, I had no idea who those teams were until I grew up more," Fisher said. "Now I'm realizing who those teams were and looking back on how we played so many Madison area teams and didn't do so well.
"Since I have been on varsity, our whole goal as a team was always to get better every day until playoffs start. And credit to all the coaches for getting us prepared for each game and every opponent we face."
The transformation has been rewarding, and it ought to pay additional dividends when the WIAA playoffs are seeded. The process will be computerized this year, so the collusion that has taken place in past years shouldn't be an issue.
"Seeing how we couldn't beat Madison area teams back then and now beating them is a great feeling," Fisher said. "A big piece to that is all of our players buying into our program and trusting one another and having great relationships on and off the court"
Six different players scored during Oconomowoc's decisive surge over the final 9:53.
"They did an excellent job of bottling Jake up," Benish said. "He had to take some tough looks.
"Some other guys stepped up. We got a big '3' from Tino Conigliaro (at 7:53) and another from Gus Audley (at 7:33) on back-to-back possessions that sparked our energy. Then we brought Jake back in to give us that guy who knows how to handle the ball and finish games out."
The game didn't end without suspense.
"Unfortunately, we missed some free throws that made the game closer than we would have liked," Benish said. "But we made so many hustle plays.
"We had a freshman (Conigliaro) tipping the ball away with 9 seconds left, and that play took an extra 5 seconds off the clock. They had to go back to almost half-court to pick that up. He's such a confident kid. What makes him different is he can be an offensive threat, but he's a great defender. He wouldn't be on the floor for us if we weren't able to defend the right way.
He focuses on his defense whereas you see a lot of other freshmen come onto varsity and focus on offense. He knows so many ways to contribute."
Saturday's game was angst-filled for everyone involved, but Fisher enjoyed the benefits.
"There was a ton of emotions that went into Saturday's game, but knowing I experienced all of them felt great in the end," Fisher said. "We had to battle each minute whether we were up or down. Coming off Friday's win against Waukesha North, we knew coming into this big game it was going to take everyone from our team and I'm super proud of everyone on our team because everyone brought energy and a will to battle with me, and I'm thankful to have this team."
The victory was an uphill battle for the Raccoons, who fell behind 15-4 during the first 7:41. They completed the first half with a 9-2 run that featured a steal and score by senior Tony Collura.
"Our defense played really well," Benish said. "We held their leading scorer (junior Gavyn Hurley) to seven points. We held their second-leading scorer (senior Logan Raffel) to four. We did a nice job of being there and making them have to earn points.
"We've shown that we can go to Arrowhead and win a high-scoring game and we've shown that we can win a low-scoring game. It's a group that figures things out. We have some experience and toughness in this group. I'm proud of these guys, and I know we'll continue to get better."
From this vantage point, the most impressive facet of Saturday's performance was the composure and class the Raccoons exhibited. Meanwhile, many of the Cardinals' followers chose to repeatedly disregard the sportsmanship code that is read over the public-address system before each game.
"Coach always preaches to us in practice about how to stay composed and how to stay humble all the time," Fisher said. "Our coaches make sure we play basketball the right way every single day in practice and teach us to be great teammates to everyone."
Maybe Saturday wasn't a school day for Oconomowoc High School students, but class was certainly in session.
And the guys in the white jerseys made the grade.
OCONOMOWOC 42
MIDDLETON 40
Middleton: Logan Raffel 4, TJ Bauer 2, Kaden Fosdick 8, Gavyn Hurley 7, Mike Roach 5, Tanner Ballweg 4, Nick Meinholz 3, Easton Zempel 5, Owen Cooney 2.
Oconomowoc: Tony Collura 6, Greg Galloway 4, Jake Fisher 13, Gus Audley 4, Carter Tower 8, Tino Conigliaro 3, Jackson Voigt 4.
Scoring by Halves
Middleton 24 16 40
Oconomowoc 20 22 42
3-point field goals: Mid 2 (Meinholz, Zempel); Ocon 4 (Galloway, Fisher, Audley, Conigliaro). Free Throws: Mid 10-12; Ocon 8-14. Total Fouls: Mid 17; Ocon 13. Fouled Out: none.