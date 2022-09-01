Hayes pleased with Lancer Invite outing

BROOKFIELD — Oconomowoc’s girls cross country runners set and followed an exemplary performance in their first outing of the season Aug. 25 during the Brookfield Central Lancer Invitational at Mitchell Park.
The Raccoons totaled 60 points to claim second place in the junior/senior portion of the race and placed fourth with 96 points in the freshman/sophomore run.
“We were excited to open the 2022 season as a chance to get competitive again and set a place to work from,” Oconomowoc coach Katy Hayes said. “We like opening at BC because our freshmen and sophomores get to race together after watching our juniors and seniors.”
Junior Isabel Pratt paced Oconomowoc with a fifth-place clocking of 21 minutes, 31.60 seconds, while junior Maddie Heidvogel also made the top 10, running ninth in 21:59.40.
Heidvogel was followed closely by junior teammate Audrey Boysa, who placed 11th in 22:27.10.
“Isabel Pratt definitely had the best race of the day, finishing as the third-fastest junior,” Hayes said. “Isabel put in a good summer of work and has some big expectations for herself and our team this year. This was certainly her best opener yet and it’s been fun to watch her become more confident and develop specific aspects of her racing.
“Maddie Heidvogel and Audrey Boysa also had solid starts to their season. These three will lead the way for our varsity squad.”
Next in line for the Raccoons were junior Alexis Solis, 20th in 24:26.00; senior Chelsea Lemke, 22nd in 24:43.80; junior Alexandra Higbee, 23rd in 24:46.40; junior Lucy Lenoach, 24th in 24:59.60; and senior Annie Lofy, 27th in 25:40.50.
“In the junior/senior race, Alexis Solis, Chelsea Lemke, Ally Higbee and Lucy Lenoach had outstanding first races,” Hayes said. “Chelsea and Ally are new to cross country, but they are inherently hardworking and competitive so it was fun to watch them tackle that first race.
“Alexis and Lucy are juniors who are really coming into their stride this season. This will definitely be a pack we’re watching as the season progresses.”
Completing the Oconomowoc junior/senior contingent were junior Paige Behrens, 30th in 25:47.30; senior Caedyn Locke, 32nd in 27;45.80; junior Elinor Kandziora, 33rd in 28:03.40; junior Noelle Anthon, 34th in 28:23.20; junior Maycee Rodenkirch, 41st in 36:36.80; and junior Julisa Phelps, 42nd in 38:43.60.
“Caedyn Locke, one of our seniors, began her season running an all-time personal best,” Hayes said. “Caedyn was new to XC last year and has been super committed through track season and summer running. I think we’re just beginning to see the start of her potential.”
Oconomowoc’s freshman/sophomore competitors were sophomore Mollie Madsen, 10th in 23:12.90; freshman Hannah Timler, 11th in 23:21.20; freshman Meghan Riley, 18th in 24:51.90; sophomore Zoey Schultz, 41st in 33:50.70; freshman Grace Arutunian, 42nd in 34:15.20; and sophomore Ainelise Manzke, 45th in 37:18.60.
“In the freshman/sophomore race, Hannah Timler had a great day, finishing as the fourth-fastest freshman in the race,” Hayes said. “Hannah put together a big summer of running as a young athlete and is already showing some impressive mental toughness. I expect her to contribute to our varsity team this year.
“Mollie Madsen was another runner who had a good opener. Mollie was a part of our varsity team last year and she definitely wants more from herself this year. I think Hannah, Mollie and Megan Riley, our second-fastest freshman, will be a fun group to watch develop as they get a little more training in their legs.”
Hayes was encouraged with the day.
“Coach (Cassie) Schuh and I were super pleased with how the girls handled their first race,” Hayes said. “They were locked-in, competitive, and good teammates.
“We have a 14-day training block before we race again at Arrowhead so we’re looking forward to some big improvements when we hit the course next.”
Brookfield Central Lancer Invitational Junior/Senior Girls Race
Waukesha West 342, Oconomowoc 603, Brookfield Central 614, Germantown 66
Freshman/Sophomore Girls Race
Germantown 312, Brookfield Central 403, Brookfield Academy 93, Oconomowoc 96