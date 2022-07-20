OCONOMOWOC — The wind was blowing out at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park Tuesday evening, and hitters were chomping at the bit to take advantage.
Lake Country and Kane County combined for six home runs through the first three innings. Four of those came off the bats of the DockHounds, and starting pitcher Evan Kruczynski settled in as the game went along to help Lake Country snap a six-game skid with a 10-6 victory over the Cougars.
Kruczynski got through eight innings despite some early struggles, allowing three earned runs and striking out six while stranding nine runners on base.
“It was a very offensive game, but the first thing that comes to mind is what Evan Kruczynski did for us,” Lake Country manager Jim Bennett said. “To be able to go eight innings with the conditions like this today, it was pretty impressive. For him to make great use of his changeup, got a lot of swing and misses, and they were swing and misses when you need it in a game like today when the wind’s blowing out.”
The DockHounds, who improved to 20-37 with the victory, made use of that steady breeze blowing out toward center and right field right off the bat.
Leadoff man Lamar Briggs took the first pitch he saw from Kane County starter Ben Allison and sent it over the centerfield wall to give Lake Country an early 1-0 lead.
“Even the way Lamar started the game, we hit the ball hard and it was nice to see that,” Bennett said.
It was actually the Cougars (29-29) who won the hit battle 14-11, but despite allowing four total runs through three innings, Kruczynski prevented it from being a lot worse.
Jimmy Kerrigan took Kruczynski yard twice, including in the top of the second with a solo shot to left center. Some sloppy defense eventually led to an RBI single by Galli Cribbs Jr., but Kruczynski induced back-to-back pop-ups to strand the bases loaded.
The two sides would trade tworun homers over the next inning — first with Daikan Yoh taking one the opposite way in the bottom of the second for the DockHounds before Kerrigan cleared the wall again in the away half of the third, making it 4-3 in favor of the Cougars.
From there, Kruczynski altered his plan of attack.
“I wasn’t going for many strikeouts,” said the Franklin native. “I was going for early outs on the ground and just tried to keep the ball down as best I can.”
He executed that plan to perfection. After working a 1-2-3 fourth, Kruczynski conceded just three hits and two walks over the next four frames, stranding two runners in scoring position in the fifth.
“I tried to use it (the wind) to my advantage,” Kruczynski said. “I figured they were going to take some pretty big swings, so I threw a lot of changeups, tried to keep the ball down. After the third inning I think I got like 12 groundball outs, so I tried to keep the ball on the ground and keep us in the game.
“(Wilfredo Gimenez) called a good game tonight and it was good to get back in the win column.”
He did more than just keep Lake Country in the game — by the end of the third, the hosts were back in front.
That was thanks to a three-run blast by all-star Gio Brusa in the bottom of the third, bringing home Gabriel Noriega (groundrule double) and T.J. Bennett (hit by pitch). The DockHounds weren’t done yet, as Jake Snider made it back-to-back jacks with a solo shot to dead center to extend the lead to 7-4 and ultimately chase Allison.
“It was obviously a tough night to keep the ball in the park, but it was nice,” coach Bennett said. “They did a good job. The guys definitely came out swinging.”
As Kruczynski kept the Cougar bats at bay, Lake Country added to its lead. With two outs, Snider ripped an RBI double to right, plating Bennett. Snider later came around to score on a throwing error to make it 9-4. Bennett blasted the Dock-Hounds’ fifth home run of the night in the seventh, going to the opposite field against Kane County reliever Koby Bishop to tack on another insurance run.
“Bottom line for us is we’re trying to win every day,” coach Bennett said. “We’re not giving up and we’re playing hard, but we still want to get the results. For us today to get the result, it’s a good way to start the home stand.”
As it turned out, the DockHounds weren’t out the woods yet as Greg Veliz relieved Kruczynski in the ninth and promptly allowed two runs on four hits without recording an out. That forced Jim Bennett to burn closer Cyrillo Watson.
“I did not want to go to ’Rillo,” coach Bennett said. “We’ve got a six-run lead and you want to be able to save him for the next day. He still might be able to pitch tomorrow. But I’m going to make sure we get a win.”
They would do just that, as Watson induced a pop-up that led to an infield fly rule and struck out two, stranding the bases loaded.
Bennett was 3 for 3 with three runs scored, while Snider and Carranza added two hits apiece to help Lake Country get back in the win column upon its return to Oconomowoc following the all-star break.
“People that don’t know the American Association, you’re playing 100 games in 110 or so days,” coach Bennett said. “It’s a physical grind, it’s a mental grind. Some of the guys are right out of college. We’ve got some guys that have played maybe a year of (Single-A) ball. It’s been a learning process for a lot of our guys and they’re doing the right thing by taking it all in and learning how to do this.”