OCONOMOWOC — The DockHounds got on the board first, but were held scoreless for the final six innings as Lake Country dropped the series opener with the Chicago Dogs 4-1 on Tuesday night.
The lone run of the night for Lake Country came in the third inning, when centerfielder Casey Dykstra launched his second home run of the season to give the DockHounds a 1-0 lead.
That lead would prove to be short-lived however, as the Dogs would get on the board in the top of the fourth inning with a two-out, two-run home run. Chicago would then add on to its lead in the eighth inning on back-to-back RBI doubles to make it a 4-1 game.
Despite taking the loss, Lake Country starter Angel Ventura had an otherwise solid outing, allowing two runs on seven hits while striking out five over six innings of work.
Dykstra led the way at the plate in the loss, finishing 2-for-3 with a home run, one RBI and a run scored. Rightfielder Daikan Yoh and first baseman T.J. Bennett were the only other DockHounds to reach base twice in the loss, with Yoh finishing 2-for-4 with a pair of singles, while Bennett went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base.
The DockHounds will look to end their five-game losing streak tonight, when they return to Wisconsin Brewing Company Park for Game 2 of the series against Chicago.