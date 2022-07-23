OCONOMOWOC — When the DockHounds needed a hit the most, it wasn’t to be had.
For a while, they failed to muster any.
Lake Country was held hitless for five innings by Lincoln starting pitcher Josh Norwood, who entered the contest with an ERA of 7.71, and the Saltdogs were able to get after DockHounds starter Alex McRae just enough to emerge with a 3-2 victory in an American Association of Professional Baseball game Friday night in front of a crowd of over 2,200 at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park.
The DockHound faithful were entertained by Colt the bat dog through the first three innings, and that’s about all there was to cheer about in the early going as Lincoln (29-32) jumped out to a two-run lead.
McRae, a graduate of New Berlin Eisenhower, faced the minimum in the top of the first thanks to a caught stealing — one of three runners Lake Country catcher Wilfredo Gimenez gunned down on the basepaths. But the Saltdogs were making solid contact off of McRae and that trend continued in what turned out to be a decisive second inning.
The former MLB hurler conceded three more hits, with Wellington Dotel leading off the frame with a single and later coming home on an RBI double off the bat of Patrick Caulfield. Bobby Barnard followed with a safety squeeze, easily allowing Garrett Delano to cross home safely and make it 2-0.
In the third, it was Ryan Long’s turn to get thrown out by Gimenez as he attempted to swipe third. Gimenez would also give the DockHounds (21-39) their first baserunner of the game in the home half of inning No. 3 via base on balls, but the hosts would have to wait until the sixth to notch a hit off the left-handed Norwood.
Gimenez recorded his third caught stealing of the night when Matt Goodheart was the victim of a 2-4 putout in the fourth. But he’d make amends in the sixth when he hit a ground ball up the middle that resulted in an RBI fielder’s choice, as the wide glove flip from second baseman Jordan Schaffer — making his DockHounds debut — prevented shortstop Gabriel Noriega from attempting to turn a double play.
The Lake Country bats would finally come alive in the sixth. After Tristen Carranza drew a leadoff walk, Efrain Contreras broke up the no-hitter with a base knock before Schaffer legged out a bunt single to load the bases with nobody out.
That spelled the end for Norwood, who was relieved by Steffon Moore. The hard-throwing lefty would limit the damage, only allowing a deep RBI sacrifice fly from T.J. Bennett that made it 3-1. Both Contreras and Schaffer also tagged up on the play, but were stranded along with Jake Snider, who drew a walk, after Noriega lined out to second with the bases juiced.
The DockHounds continued to show some life, as Daikan Yoh made it 3-2 when he blasted his second home run of the homestand to right in the seventh. The momentum continued to tilt in Lake Country’s favor when McRae worked his way out of a first-and-third jam in the eighth and Bennett led off the home half with a single before scurrying to second on a wild pitch.
But that’s where he would be left stranded as Moore struck out Gio Brusa and Jake Snider before once again getting Noriega to line out. In the ninth, closer Jonathan Cheshire promptly struck out the side to preserve the series-opening victory.
It marked the second straight loss for the DockHounds, who were held to four hits and stranded seven runners on base. McRae scattered 11 hits and struck out seven over eight innings of work, while reliever Cyrillo Watson struck out the side in the ninth.
Clanin, Long and Dotel each had two hits for the Saltdogs. Game 2 of the series is tonight at 6:05 p.m.