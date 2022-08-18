Lake Country Lutheran reloading

HARTLAND — The past decade has seen Lake Country Lutheran’s football team establish itself as a perennial state powerhouse.
Greg Brazgel — the only coach the program has ever had — has piloted the Lightning to a 107-13 record during that span.
They captured their first state championship in 2019, when they brought back the WIAA Division-5 golden football from Camp Randall Stadium.
LCL claimed the Metro Classic Conference title and put together a 10-1 campaign a year ago. It ended in one of the state’s most epic shootouts with a 55-47 loss to Mayville in a Level-2 playoff game.
Graduation struck the Lightning as hard as it ever has. They bring back only three starters from last season.
But Brazgel and his team are conceding absolutely nothing as they prepare to kick off the 2022 season at 7 p.m. Saturday against another state power, St. Mary’s Springs, at Fond du Lac’s Fruth Field.
“Our program is good enough that we should be right in the hunt for a conference title again,” Brazgel said. “Our team is full of players that have been in the shadow for long enough. They are ready to enter the Friday night lights.”
LCL’s three returning starters are defensive back Nate Brazgel, a first-team all-conference choice in 2021; linebacker Matthew Dobson and offensive lineman Henry Witte.
Dobson and Brazgel ranked fourth and sixth on last year’s team in tackles with respective totals of 46 and 40.
The Lightning’s many graduation losses included all-state quarterback Luke Haertle, who has joined the University of Wisconsin basketball team as a preferred walk-on.
Haertle completed 108 of 169 passes for 1,882 yards and 31 touchdowns with only five interceptions and rushed 34 times for 397 yards and four scores last season.
Haertle threw for five TDs and ran for another in the final game of his career and was named Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Small School Offensive Player of the Year.
He then proceeded to lead LCL to the D-4 state basketball title and earned all-state honors in that sport.
Brazgel offered a candid reply when asked what the keys to sustaining the program’s rich tradition will be, particularly after graduating a generational talent like Haertle.
“We do not plan on replacing Luke Haertle,” Brazgel said. “When asked how will we win without (fill in the blank), we answer by saying, ‘We don’t win without, we win within.’” LCL doesn’t rely on designated captains to lead the pursuit of that goal like most programs do.
“We do not name captains,” Brazgel said. “All players should have the chance to lead.
“We lead as a family.”
2022 LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Saturday: at St. Mary's Springs (Fruth Field)
Aug. 26: Lakeside Lutheran
Sept. 2: Brown Deer
Sept. 9: at St. Thomas More (at St. Francis HS)
Sept. 16: University School
Sept. 23: Martin Luther Sept. 30: at Racine St. Catherine's (Pritchard Park)
Oct. 7: Watertown Luther Prep
Oct. 14: at Shoreland Lutheran
(All starts 7 p.m.)