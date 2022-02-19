OCONOMOWOC — It is rare to witness players, coaches and fans from opposing teams celebrating before, during and after a single high school sports event.
But it happened Friday at the Gale Douglas Field House, and the widespread goodwill was warranted.
The festivities began with Oconomowoc’s Senior Night festivities, during which Natalie Gricius, Kathryn Stuckey, Megan Frosch, Kennedy Metcalf and Isabelle Bialek were recognized for their contributions to the school’s girls basketball program prior to their last home game.
They continued as three of those players were introduced as starters for the first time.
For more Waukesha County prep sports coverage, subscribe to The Freeman today: https://bit.ly/freeman_sub
Three minutes later, Kettle Moraine stole the thunder, seizing its opportunity to clinch the Classic 8 Conference title outright with a 37-5 barrage. The Lasers took a 48-27 advantage into halftime and extended their lead to as many as 34 points.
The spotlight shifted again with 2 minutes, 44 seconds to play when Natalie Gricius became the fifth player in her program’s history to reach the 1,000career point plateau. She was mobbed by her teammates as the game was stopped briefly and the audience recognized her achievement with a standing ovation.
Kettle Moraine completed its outright championship conquest with an 87-57 triumph to extend its record to 21-3 overall and finish 15-1 in the Classic 8.
While the Lasers gathered for a championship team photo shoot, Gricius’ family members, teammates and friends swarmed the court to congratulate her on reaching her milestone and took photos of their own. It was difficult to tell that the Raccoons had dropped to 11-- 12 overall and finished 9-7 in the conference.
Two of KM’s seven seniors put the Lasers’ accomplishment and celebration in perspective. They obviously had no interest in sharing the title with Arrowhead for a second straight season.
“No, not after last year,” said Becca Siedenburg, who scored all eight of her points in the first half. “I think it’s really special for Coach that we did take the top and there’s no tie. We rival with Arrowhead, and to win it outright is just phenomenal and exciting.
“This wasn’t our best defensive game of the year, but Natalie Gricius is a phenomenal athlete and she hits those shots. We can’t be mad at that, and congrats to her.
“Offensively, though, we really had a great game, especially inside.” Lily Randgaard, who complemented junior Grace Grocholski’s game-high 30 points with 17 of her own, said the Lasers got what they were after, and they did it collectively. Their reward was something to savor.
“Offensively, we did a good job,” Randgaard said. “We found the open player, we attacked the hoop and no one was being selfish. That’s what we really try to do is play as a team.
“Most of our seven seniors have played together since third or fourth grade. I’ve played with Becca since third grade. We’ve been pretty close to each other since the beginning, and it’s surreal to see us living in this moment.”
KM coach Todd Hansen spoke about the challenge he issued to his team.
“We wanted to be greedy,” he said. “We didn’t want to share it. The way we played all year in conference, I felt we deserved to be outright conference champions. Our conference is really, really good, and to win it outright says a lot about our kids and what they did all year. I’m really proud of them. To go 15-1 in this conference says a lot.”
“This is the second time ever we’ve won back-to-back conference titles. We also did it in ’88 and ’89. I believe this is our seventh conference title overall.”
Oconomowoc played hard throughout, but there wasn’t much the Raccoons could do following the Lasers’ firsthalf barrage. KM is ranked second in the Wissports.net Division-1 state coaches poll for a reason.
“The first time we played them, the game was a little tighter (84-68 Jan. 7),” Oconomowoc coach Bob Shea said. “I wasn’t there; I was sick.
“KM and (Waukesha) West are just peaking at the right time. They’ve been good all year, but they are just rolling right now. They’re knocking everything down. If Grocholski is open and she shoots a 3, it’s a layup. It’s just pure. So many of their kids are so tough.”
The Lasers’ first-half surge featured six 3-pointers. Grocholski totaled 15 first-half points, while Randgaard chipped in with a dozen.
Natalie Gricius nailed four 3-pointers and totaled 18 firsthalf points for Oconomowoc, but the Raccoons managed only nine other points. She hit two more treys in the second half, the second of which took her to her career milestone.
Shea put that moment in great perspective.
“If you saw how her teammates reached when she scored her 1,000th point, that said a lot,” the coach said. “Usually teammates celebrate, but she got tackled. She’s one of the best teammates who has ever come through this school. That’s why people love her. She’s a great kid.
“During her four years on our team, you never knew what our season was going like with her because she’s just such a great teammate. She doesn’t play like her personality, because she’ll run right through you to get a rebound. She’s developed that over the years. She’s a strong kid now. I’m just so sad that she’s graduating. I’d like to have her for four more years.”
Grocholski, meanwhile, tallied 15 second-half points to reach 30 for the third time this season. Following Randgaard with her 17 was junior Braelyn Torres with 16.
“Our big three — Lily, Braelyn and Grace — was great,” Hansen said. “Becca Siedenburg played really well. Briana Binagi played well. We got a lot of contributions from a lot of players. I’m proud of our whole team and what we’ve accomplished. They deserve it.
“We’ve gotten off to some good starts. We talked about wanting to take it to them and being greedy, and if we were going to do that, we had to have a good start. Our press was working well, we made some shots. Before you knew it, we were up 10, 15, 20, 28.”
The Lasers, who have earned the top seed in their sectional, will now shift their focus to the WIAA playoffs.
“Obviously our hopes are Green Bay, but we have to take one game at a time,” Siedenburg said. “We can’t look past any teams. Those are the games where you tend to either lose or not perform well. We just have to keep practicing hard and getting ready every day.”
Randgaard added, “Like Becca said, we have to take it one game at a time, but I think the sky’s the limit. We just have to keep working hard every day in practice to get where we want to go.”
What will Hansen stress going forward?
“We always talk about doing the little things right — boxing out, jumping the passes, having our hands ready to shoot,” he said. “We’ll emphasize the same things we’ve covered all year and keep working on getting better.
“We do a lot of shooting drills. We want to stay in rhythm with what we’ve done all year.”