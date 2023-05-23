WAUPUN — Lake Country Lutheran’s boys were fifth with 70.5 points and the LCL girls totaled 83 points to finish sixth at the WIAA Division 2 Waupun track and field regional on Monday.
The Lightning will compete in the McFarland Sectional on Thursday. For the boys, junior Johann Rotzshe swept the hurdle events, winning the 110 hurdles in 15.47 seconds and 300 hurdles in 40.67 seconds.
Senior Addison Reimer, a two-time medalist at state, was the lone winner for the Lightning girls, clearing 5-2 in the high jump.