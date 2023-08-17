HARTLAND — Longtime Lake Country Lutheran football coach Greg Brazgel had a hunch last season would be a rocky road.
The Lightning had lost a talented senior class, including several players who were members of their 2019 state championship team, and in turn, the Metro Classic Conference was senior laden.
“So I anticipated a slip to maybe a 7-3 or 6-4 year, but those one-score games just didn’t go our way,” Brazgel said.
LCL lost three games by three points or less and finished 4-6, but still managed to reach the playoffs for a 15th consecutive year before falling in the Division 5 first round. Now the Lightning are ready to get back to their winning ways.
“I usually coach more cerebral teams — this is more of a hype team,” Brazgel said. “There’s been a ton of energy on the field so it’s exciting, especially coming off a 4-6 season.”
One point of emphasis is learning how to finish off those close games. That starts on defense, where LCL returns three all-conference performers, highlighted by senior linebacker Adam Boldt. The first-team selection had 68 tackles and an interception last fall. Senior AJ Seese (44 tackles) was honorable mention at linebacker as well.
“They’ll be my linebackers along with (junior) Bennett Hahm,” Brazgel said. “That’s probably going to be the strongest component of my defense.”
Senior defensive back Carter Leibham (54 tackles, three INTs) also received honorable mention, and he’ll be a starting cornerback along with senior Maddux Kiley, who was firstteam All-Metro Classic at both punter and kicker.
“They do a great job there with a ton of experience,” Brazgel said. “Maddux is the real deal. He’s a really good feature on the offensive side as well at receiver and he’s a good defensive back, so he’ll kind of do everything for us.”
At safety, junior Andrew Benz and sophomore Nathan Graf are slated to start. They’ll also be featured at tailback, as the Lightning graduated leading rusher Matthew Dobson, who had 800 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground. Boldt and Seese will also be utilized in the backfield primarily as blockers.
“We’re excited about some of the youngsters in our program,” Brazgel said.
One of those younger players is junior quarterback Jackson Menzel, who was able to get some starting experience under his belt last season. He wound up throwing for 751 yards and six TDs, seeing action in nine contests.
“Offensively it all starts with the quarterback,” Brazgel said. “We moved to him halfway through the season. He just wasn’t ready as a sophomore to open the season. We had to mature him a little bit. So he’s got a couple games under his belt and in his mind he feels like a seasoned veteran.
“He put in the work in the offseason, so he should have another one of those LCL quarterback years.”
His primary weapons in the passing game figure to be the aforementioned Leibham, who caught 12 passes for 148 yards last season, and senior Sam Hans, a 6-foot-5 target who had 142 yards receiving on 16 grabs.
“They’re both explosive in their own ways,” Brazgel said. “Carter is quick and can break out, and Sam is tall. He has good hands and is more of a possession type of receiver, so it’s a good combination.”
LCL must also replace its top pass rusher, as Henry Witte had nine sacks last fall. Dobson and Nate Brazgel were also the leading tacklers for the Lightning.
Junior Nathan Grooms (17 tackles, two sacks) is the top returner on the D-line.
“The biggest thing we’re working on is depth,” Brazgel said. “Being a smallschool football team, it’s really about how good you are 12-25, not 1-11, and really honestly that was what we didn’t have last year was that 12-25.”
Lake Country Lutheran won the Metro Classic in 2021 and hopes to return to the top once again.
Brazgel figures Racine St. Catherine’s and Martin Luther to be the biggest challengers to the throne.
Martin Luther, which went 7-0 in league play last season, returns its starting quarterback, leading running back and top receiver, while tailback Jayvion Hunter is back in the fold for the Angels.
“So those two are prominent,” Brazgel said. “I see it really as us, Martin Luther and St. Cat’s.”
LCL will kick off its season by hosting St. Mary’s Springs in a nonconference game at 7 p.m. Friday.