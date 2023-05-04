MUKWONAGO — Oconomowoc senior Leah Mindiola launched two home runs, went 3-for-4, scored two runs and knocked in three, but the Raccoons dropped an 8-5 Classic 8 Conference decision to Mukwonago on Tuesday. They dropped to 7-3 overall and 6-3 in the conference play.
The Indians (6-7, 3-6) got the jump on the Raccoons, building a 6-2 lead in the first two innings.
Mukwonago stretched its lead to 7-3 in the third, Oconomowoc got one run back in the fifth and the host team tallied one in the sixth.
The Raccoons plated two runs in the seventh, but their comeback bid ended there.
"We just did not decide to play softball until the fifth inning, and at that point, it was too late," Oconomowoc coach Brooke Balk said. "Mukwonago made some outstanding plays on defense when we put the ball in play. Their defense earned them that win."
Ocon junior Maddie Hamersmeier went 2-for-3 with a run scored, while senior Sydney Stuczynski was 2-for-4 with one run scored and one driven in. The Raccoons outhit the Indians 13-10, but stranded seven baserunners.
Senior Tayler Bscherer pitched the first four innings and gave up seven runs — six earned — on eight hits while striking out one.
Freshman Kelsey Yambor turned in two innings of relief, yielding an earned run on two hits and a walk while fanning two.