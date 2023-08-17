OCONOMOWOC — Sean Meyer said he was still learning to walk the last time the Oconomowoc Five O’s ventured as far into the Land O’ Lakes Baseball League playoffs as they have this summer.
The Oconomowoc standout catcher’s exaggeration was only a slight one.
The Five O’s have made their way into the semifinals of the playoffs, which will continue and culminate Saturday at Monches Recreation Park. Second-seeded Oconomowoc (15-4) will meet the sixth-seeded Monches Irish (16-4) in the opening semifinal at 10 a.m. The fourthseeded Brookfield Bulldogs (14-6) will face the first-seeded Sussex Cardinals (19-1) in the second semi at 12:30 p.m. The winners will clash in the championship game at 3 p.m.
Oconomowoc’s 10 LOL Grand Championships are the most by any active franchise. The last one came in 2007, and that marked the last year in which the Five O’s have advanced as far as the semifinals.
The playoff format has changed since then, with a single-elimination format from start to finish. The Five O’s are approaching it with a bring-it-on mentality.
“It’s just fun to still be playing,” outfielder Karsen Rupnow said. “We haven’t been playing this late in the summer for a long, long time.
“This weekend’s games and next weekend’s games are a different type of baseball than we’ve played all summer.”
Oconomowoc manager Bob Anderson agreed.
“Saturday’s going to be a little different format with the two semifinals and the championship all in one day,” Anderson said. “The women’s softball semifinals and finals will be the same day at the diamond
“It should be a big party. We’re excited and looking forward to being part of it. We’re looking at it as being another step toward becoming a contending baseball team.”
Meyer paces Oconomowoc with a .542 batting average, having collected team highs of 32 hits, three triples and 15 runs batted in.
Austin Meunier is batting .400 with 26 hits, 19 runs and 13 RBIs; Alec Esenther is hitting .333 with 17 hits, two home runs, 10 runs and nine RBIs; and Karsen Rupnow is batting .328 with 19 hits, 17 runs, two homers and 15 RBIs.
Max Huseboe carries a 6-2 pitching ledger with one save and a 2.50 earned-run average in 57 2/3 innings. He has struck out 40 while walking 14. Cole Ninmann is 3-1 with a 4.32 ERA in 25 innings.
Monches is one of only four teams that defeated the Five O’s during the regular season.
The Irish scored a 9-1 victory at Oconomowoc on July 16. Andrew Tucci held the O’s scoreless on three hits over four innings before Jonathan Dominguez allowed one run on one hit over the final three frames.
Luke Dubnicka and Matt Schubert drove in two runs apiece for Monches.
Dubnicka leads Monches’ potent lineup with a .519 average, three homers, 26 runs scored and 19 RBIs, while Tanner Williams is hitting at a .509 clip with three homers, 21 runs and 20 RBIs.
Schubert leads the team with five round-trippers and 35 RBIs.
Tucci is 5-2 with a 2.81 ERA, while Andy Smith is 72 with a 3.33 ERA.
Saturday’s second semifinal will pit first-seeded Sussex against the fourth-seeded Brookfield Bulldogs.
Sussex’s lone LOL loss this season was a 6-5 decision at the hands of the Kenosha Kings on June 11.
Chris Barnes leads the Cardinals with a .405 average, while JJ Vargas is batting .365 with six home runs and 29 RBIs. Brayden Gorecki is hitting .346 with three homers and 18 RBIs.
Lucas Keller owns a 6-0 pitching ledger and a 2.35 ERA, while Gavin Gawronski is also 6-0 with a 3.98 ERA.
The Brookfield Bulldogs’ roster includes four former Oconomowoc High School players — TJ Roberts, Brady Burrill, Carter Tower and Sam Ott.
Parker Sniatynski leads the team with a .522 batting average and has homered five times and driven in a team-leading 30 runs. Burrill is hitting .373 with 28 hits, 26 runs and 13 RBIs, while Roberts has six homers, 23 hits and 26 RBIs and Ott is hitting .323 with 19 RBIs.
Takoda Metoxen is 4-0 on the hill with a 2.27 ERA, Ott is 3-0 with a 2.52 ERA and Tower is 4-2 with a 5.61 ERA.
Oconomowoc shortstop Ryan Campbell, one of the heroes of the Five O’s playoff victory over West Bend on Sunday, can’t wait to experience the thrills of Saturday.
“We think it’s great that we’re giving ourselves and our coaches are giving us the opportunity to come out here and compete day after day and week after week,” Campbell said. “We’re going to give it our all.”