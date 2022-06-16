OCONOMOWOC — The holiday of Thanksgiving will carry a little extra meaning this year for Kim Mueske.
Nine days beforehand, Mueske will make her debut as head coach of the Oconomowoc High School girls basketball team when the Raccoons visit Sun Prairie East for a 7:15 p.m. nonconference game.
Mueske, whose hiring was announced by OHS Athletic Director Kevin Flegner last month, succeeds Bob Shea, who compiled a 131-129 record over 11 seasons and spent a total of 22 years coaching in the program.
Mueske, who is joining OHS as the new leadership development teacher for the 2022-2023 school year, has been on the OHS girls basketball staff as a varsity assistant coach and head junior varsity coach and is currently a teacher at Summit Elementary School.
The native of Cedar Falls, Iowa attended Cedar Falls High School and was a threesport athlete for the Tigers, playing volleyball, basketball and soccer.
Her basketball team made three state tournament appearances, winning a state title and finishing as runner-up once. The Tigers went 51-1 in her last two years combined, losing only in the state championship game her junior year.
Kim went on to be a fouryear starter on the women’s basketball team at Winona (Minn.) State University. She is married to Shea Mueske, a health teacher at Silver Lake Intermediate School, and they have three children — daughters Larkyn and Camdyn and son Maddux.
Q: WHAT WAS YOUR REACTION WHEN YOU LEARNED YOU WOULD BE THE NEW OHS HEAD GIRLS BASKETBALL COACH?
A: I found out on a Friday afternoon. I went to visit the high school and take a tour, finalizing some things for my new teaching position (Leadership Development Teacher). I just remember I couldn’t stop smiling! I was overwhelmed with gratitude for the opportunity and beyond excited to step into the role as head coach.
Q: HOW WOULD YOU SUMMARIZE WHAT YOUR YEARS AS AN OHS ASSISTANT, OASD STAFFER AND MEMBER OF THE OCON COMMUNITY HAVE BEEN LIKE FOR YOU AS SOMEONE WHO WAS NEW TO WISCONSIN WHEN YOU ARRIVED HERE?
A: From the moment my husband and I chose the elementary school for our three children four years ago, our networks and relationships have flourished. It was like we were meant to be here. The staff and families at Summit Elementary took us in right away and truly made us feel welcome and valued in the community. I couldn’t have asked for a better place to teach while transitioning to life in Wisconsin.
My husband also found a teaching position within the district, and he jumped right into coaching basketball at the intermediate level. That is how I even heard about an opening on the OHS girls basketball staff back in 2018. I had always wanted to get back into coaching, but had no idea how quickly it would work out when we moved here.
Once I stepped back onto the basketball court, working with the girls and surrounding myself with knowledgeable and well respected coaches, I knew it was where I needed to be. Overall, we have really enjoyed the small-town feel of Oconomowoc. The support of our friends and the basketball community has been amazing. In leading this team, my hope is to give back to the community the love and support they have given me, my family, and so many more.
Q: WHAT HAVE YOU LEARNED FROM THE OTHER COACHES AND MAYBE EVEN THE PLAYERS DURING YOUR YEARS ON THE OHS STAFF?
A: As much as I’ve learned about the Xs and Os and strategies of the game from my time with the coaches, my takeaways are bigger than the game itself. I learned the importance of being a genuine leader and a positive role model. The success of the team depends on the culture created — the relationships and team chemistry are foundational.
Q: SOME OF THE GIRLS HAVE TOLD ME WHAT AN INFLUENCE YOU HAD ON THEM DURING THE 2020 STATE TRIP AFTER THE TOURNEY WAS CANCELED. THAT HAD TO BE AN EXTREMELY UNUSUAL AND DIFFICULT EXPERIENCE WITH WHICH TO DEAL. IN WHAT WAYS DID YOU DO THAT?
A: Honestly, I cried with them! These girls had worked so hard, and for so long for that moment. It was crushing. All of them took the news differently. Some had questions, some were worried about friends and family members or the virus itself. All I could really do is be there and listen.
It was heartbreaking to watch the excitement from the sectional final win over Kettle Moraine slowly fade that Thursday when we got the news during the state send-off parade that the WIAA was limiting the amount of tickets for spectators to two per player. There were tears then, too, but the school district and community rallied around us with a great send-off and we were able to have some special team bonding time in Green Bay before getting the news they were canceling the tournament.
It has taken some time to heal, and it will likely still be talked about for years. It was fun to have the alumni back, along with current players, to celebrate the 2020 state team by raising the banner this past season. That banner hanging in our fieldhouse is a great reminder of the hard work it took to get there in the first place, and hopefully we will see another one hanging right next to it someday.
Q: PLEASE TALK ABOUT THE CULTURE THAT’S BEEN ESTABLISHED — INCLUDING SPORTSMANSHIP AND ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE — WITHIN THE OHS GIRLS BASKETBALL PROGRAM AND WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO YOU TO BE THE NEW “KEEPER?”
A: Our values include being grounded, committed and accountable at Oconomowoc High School, and in our athletic programs. We are learners and leaders in the classroom and on the court.
These girls are resilient. They work hard to manage their time when it comes to all the things the season brings — practices, games, injuries, team meals, bus rides, late nights, homework/studying, etc. It is a standard we hold our athletes to, and they show they can rise above.
Sportsmanship and academic excellence will always be a top priority for our basketball program. While I will continue to hold them accountable to these high standards, I believe these girls do a great job holding themselves and each other to these standards as well.
Q: WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS ABOUT THE PROSPECTIVE RETURNING PLAYERS IN THE PROGRAM AND WHAT YOU’LL SET AS GOALS?
A: We have a solid group returning including some height, speed, and a good combination of inside and outside game. We have some players recovering from injury as well, and I am hopeful they will be ready to compete by the beginning of the season.
While I have coached many of the girls coming back, my first goal is to take time to get to really get to know each of them on and off the court, and help them set personal goals that will contribute to the ultimate success of the team.
When I think about this group of girls, our focus is going to be working off of the strengths of our program — staying committed to hard work and training, becoming mentally, physically and emotionally prepared for each practice and game, and ultimately cultivating the team chemistry.