OCONOMOWOC — Thanks to timely hitting coming at just the right moment, the Lake Country DockHounds' streak is one game in the right direction.
Lake Country pushed across three runs in the eighth inning to rally for a 3-2 victory over the Milwaukee Milkmen in an American Association game on Tuesday night, snapping the DockHounds’ 10-game losing streak.
“One thing I can say is that I’ve got a group of guys that don’t stop working,” said DockHounds manager Jim Bennett. “These guys just keep working every day.”
After trailing 2-0 since the third inning, the Dock-Hounds finally broke through in the eighth against A.J. Schugel (0-2), who came in from the bullpen to start the inning. Aaron Takacs walked to open and T.J. Bennett followed with a double. A passed ball scored Takacs to make it 2-1, with Bennett moving to third.
After Gabriel Noriega struck out, Gio Brusa lined a game-tying double down the right-field line. Manny Blanco ran for Brusa, and then Jake Snider tapped back to the mound for the second out. Wilfred Gimenez followed with another dribbler to the right side, but Schugel couldn’t find the handle and Blanco came around to score on the error.
“Two outs, you’ve just got to go for it, no hesitation,” Blanco said. “Two outs, that’s the winning run, so you’ve got to go all the way.”
Lake Country had runners on in each of the first six innings, including the leadoff hitter four times. But, while the offense was struggling to get a key hit, the DockHounds’ pitching kept them in the game.
Starter Brent Jones allowed two runs on four hits in three innings, striking out four and walking two. Robert Gonzalez followed with three scoreless innings. Greg Veliz (1-0) picked up the victory with two more scoreless innings and Cyrillo Watson finished for his third save.
“That’s why we had a chance to win the ballgame,” Jim Bennett said. “It’s been actually more of the pitching that’s been struggling than the hitting. So even though we haven’t scored those runs, our offense has been out on defense. Even offensively, for us to see the pitchers go out and do what they did tonight puts a big smile on their face.”
Jones, coming back from a leg injury, was making his third appearance and first start since joining the Dock-Hounds. Jones struck out the side in the first, but paid for his one mistake when Correlle Prime belted a two-out solo shot to right.
“I left a pitch out over the plate that Prime could handle,” Jones said. “He’s my former teammate. I know him. I wanted that pitch to be a little more inside to tie him up, but he guessed right, so hats off to him.”
“I got a little wild here and there, but I think for the most part, I was making good pitches, where I wanted them to,” Jones continued. “Going forward, I’m just going to try and add in more pitches. I throw a changeup and a slider, too, but that’s a lot to locate when you’re coming back.”
The Milkmen made it 2-0 in the third when Mason Davis singled through the right side, stole second, and came home on Keon Barnum’s double to right-center.
Milwaukee starter Jose Espada navigated traffic through six scoreless innings, giving up five hits and three walks while striking out eight. Rodrigo Benoit tossed a perfect seventh, before giving way to Schugel.
“This is a tough league,” Jim Bennett said. “This is an older player’s league, guys that have been to Double-A, Triple-A and the big league level and they’ve experienced the highs and the lows.
“Nobody’s as bad as losing 10 in a row, and nobody’s that good, either, It’s just these guys learning at this level and understanding that there’s going to be tomorrow and we’re going to be OK.”