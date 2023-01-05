Ocon bound for elite tournament

OCONOMOWOC — The Oconomowoc High School wrestling team will compete in the Cheesehead Invitational — one of the most prestigious tournaments in Wisconsin — beginning at 5:15 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Kaukauna High School.
This season’s Cheesehead field will consist of Amery, Arrowhead, Carl Sandburg (Ill.), Casteel (Ariz.), Chaparral (Colo.), Dekalb (Ill.), Desert Vista (Ariz.), Edwardsville (Ill.), Farmington (Minn.), Fennimore, Freedom, Grant (Ill.), Hudson, Kasson-Mantorville (Minn.), Kaukauna, Lockport (Ill.), Marshfield,Millard (Neb.) South, Mineral Point, Mukwonago, Neuqua Valley (Ill.), Oconomowoc, Pewaukee, Ponderosa (Colo.), Prospect (Ill.), Saint Thomas Academy (Minn.), Simley (Minn.), Smithville (Mo.), Southeast Polk (Iowa), St. Charles (Ill.) East, Stoughton, Warren Township (Ill.), Waterford, Wayzata (Minn.), West Bend West, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln, Wrightstown, Yorkville (Ill.) and Yorkville (Ill.) Christian.
Among the Wisconsin teams in the field, Kaukauna is ranked first, Marshfield second, Arrowhead fourth and Stoughton sixth in the latest Wiwrestliing.com Division-1 state poll.
All-session tickets will be available at the door and priced at $35 per adult, $30 per senior (ages 60 and up) and $25 per student.
Friday only prices will be $20 per adult, $15 per senior and $10 per student, while Saturday only rates will be $25 per adult, $20 per senior and $15 per student.
Prices for the finals (after 1 p.m. Saturday) will be $15 per adult, $10 per senior and $5 per student.