Ocon brings home Pewaukee Duals title

Oconomowoc’s wrestling team has logged a lot of miles traveling the tournament circuit since Ryan Woods became the program’s coach three years ago.
But the Raccoons had to travel only 18 miles eastward to reach one of the most significant milestones of that tenure Saturday.
Ocon swept the five opponents it faced in the Pewaukee Duals, downing the host Pirates 42-27 in its final match to achieve the first tournament championship of the Woods era.
"We wrestled with a lot of energy,” Woods said. “We've gone through quite a bit of adversity this season as a program, but we found a way to navigate through it. Our team needed something like this. We deserved something like this.
"We've worked incredibly hard since I took over the program three years ago waiting for something to pop, and finally today, everything all came together."
Junior Quintin Wolbert, Oconomowoc’s most accomplished wrestler this season and last, was thrilled with his team’s performance and the rewards. The Raccoons responded to the challenge of the quick turnaround required following their Classic 8 Conference dual with Muskego on Friday.
"Our whole team wrestled great,” said Wolbert, who went 5-0 at 126 pounds to extend his season record to 36-1. “We practiced hard all week leading up to this, and everyone put their best foot forward today. It really showed.
"We had a tough dual Friday, but we came back strong. We came out with good energy and were able to come out on top."
Woods continued to be impressed with Wolbert, who is ranked third in the Wiwrestling.com Division-1 state coaches poll.
"Quintin Wolbert went 5-0 again,” Woods said. “He puts us in position to win in dual meets every time he toes the line.
"But our entire team turned in something special today. We got here around 7:30 for weigh-ins. The only good thing about wrestling the night before is we get an extra pound. The guys love that."
Oconomowoc defeated Brookfield East, 57-24; East Troy, 63-18; Ashwaubenon, 49-24; and Madison Memorial, 60-24, before completing its championship conquest against Pewaukee.
There were plenty of heroes for the Raccoons, and Wolbert wasn’t the only one to run the table.
"I've got to give a shoutout to our 106-pounder, Ibe Hamdan,” Woods said. “He only weighs 93 or 94 pounds, and he didn't lose a match today. We look for our guys to peak right around now, and he's finding his rhythm. He's enjoying this. He enjoys the team and the camaraderie and the work. I'm happy for him.”
Hamdan was asked where Saturday’s performance ranked in his freshman campaign.
"Probably No. 1 because I went undefeated,” he said. "It was good. I trusted in my coaching and doing what we learn in the practice room. It's paying off.
"It was a little hectic having a meet against Muskego on Friday and a big tournament Saturday, but we won, so that's all that matters."
Wolbert liked how his freshman teammate got after it.
"I feel like Ibe took a big step,” he said. “He went 5-0, which was really good for him because he's a little undersized.
"Kaiden Bavuso (160 pounds) wrestled really well today also. I just thought our whole team wrestled well."
Another Oconomowoc standout was freshman Jayden Yauck, who continued his banner year with a sweep and demonstrated some versatility in the process.
“I was wrestling 113, but I bumped up to 120 today,” Yauck said. “I was just testing how it was, and I felt good about it.
"I got to wrestle a tough kid. I got some work in. Our team did really well Ñ bottom, top, neutral. It was a really good day."
Yauck liked his team’s turnabout from Friday’s dual.
"It's just dedication,” he said. “You just have to be dedicated to be doing this.
"We wake up at 5:30 to do morning workouts. I don't see any other team doing this. I think we put more work and effort into the sport than the other teams. We still have work to do, and we'll do that."
The Raccoons’ team effort pleased their coach.
"We got team contributions up and down the lineup,” Woods said. “Everyone contributed.
"There was lots of victory and defeat. There were matches where, on paper, we probably should've gotten pinned, but we didn't, and in tight dual meets, that's huge.”
The next tourney on Oconomowoc’s itinerary is the Classic 8 Conference Tournament, which will begin at 4 p.m. Friday at Mukwonago.
"I'm not so much focused on conference as I am regionals, but to that point, our conference is going to be tough, so it gets us prepared for the next step,” Woods said. “We have to be smart with our training and our recovery about how we go about these next few weeks of the season."
Wolbert plans on going about his business as usual Ñ and enjoying the journey.
"I'm enjoying this season a little more than last year because of the tournament aspect,” he said. “It makes things more interesting and fun. Our team bond is just incredible this year.
"I think we can do well at conference Ñ finish in the top five for sure and maybe make a run for top three. It'll be tough, though."
Woods has not set a goal for the Raccoons with regard to the conference meet.
“This might sound bad to those reading this, but I don't focus on conference,” he said. “I focus on the state tournament and individually getting the guys to their goals, where that's being a sectional qualifier or making the varsity lineup.
“We have guys who want to win a state championship, and at the end of the day, it's my duty and responsibility to get them there."
At a glance
What: Classic 8 Conference Wrestling Tournament
When: 4 p.m. Friday
Where: Mukwonago High School
Review: Last season's Classic 8 tourney was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mukwonago won its 10th consecutive conference tourney title in 2020, scoring 284 points while Arrowhead finished second with 205.5. Oconomowoc totaled 131 points to finish fourth.
Ocon's Lincoln Willett became the Raccoons' second conference champion since the school entered the Classic 8, taking the 170-pound title. Willett's brother, Holden Willett, took runner-up honors at 106 pounds.
Other individual conference champs were Waukesha South's Lucas Ryan at 106, Mukwonago's Cody Goebel at 113, Mukwonago's Jacob Wisinski at 120, Arrowead's Jonah Luther at 126, Mukwonago's Tyler Goebel at 132, Waukesha West's CJ Grisar at 138, Arrowhead's Jack Ganos at 145, Arrowhead's Noah Mulvaney at 152, Arrowhead's Keegan O'Toole at 160, Arrowhead's Mason Diel at 182, Mukwonago's Ryan Krimpelbein at 195, Mukwonago's Caleb Willmann at 220 and Mukwonago's Tyler Pitcel at 285.
Preview: Arrowhead and Mukwonago are ranked sixth and seventh, respectively, in the Wiwrestling.com Division-1 state coaches poll.
Classic 8 wrestlers who are ranked among the state's top five individually are Arrowhead freshman Colin McDowell, second at 106; Oconomowoc junior Quintin Wolbert, third at 126; Arrowhead sophomore Wyatt DuChateau, first at 132; Mukwonago senior Cody Goebel, first at 145; Arrowhead senior Mitchell Mesenbrink, first at 152; Waukesha West senior Magnus Kuokkanen, fifth at 160; and Arrowhead junior Noah Mulvaney, second at 170.