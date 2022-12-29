Ocon falls in final minute

JANESVILLE — Janesville Craig’s gymnasium became an escape room Dec. 21.
The host Cougars trailed Oconomowoc for the majority of their nonconference boys basketball game, but made their move in the closing minute and got away with a 51-47 victory.
Senior Devon Becher’s three-point play provided the go-ahead points for Craig, which evened its record at 3-3 overall while Oconomowoc dropped to 4-4. The game was moved up one day with the winter storm looming Dec. 22.
“We led the whole game up until the final minute or so,” Oconomowoc coach Jay Benish said. “Some costly turnovers kept them hanging around.
“We were up one with 45 seconds to go and got them to miss a tough shot. On the rebound, we bobbled the ball, they grabbed it and put it in plus a foul.”
The foul was the fifth for Ocon senior Jackson Voigt, who paced the Raccoons with 18 points.
Becher’s and-one put Craig up 49-47. Ocon senior Josh Looman missed a wing 3point attempt, junior teammate Lukas Hoffman’s putback attempt caromed off, and the Cougars claimed the rebound.
Craig secured the victory with two free throws.
Senior Gus Audley scored 10 points to join Voigt in double digits. Senior Keagan Clark scored 16 points, junior Jackson Bertagnoli totaled 12 and Becher added 11 for the Cougars.
Oconomowoc senior Logan Arndt missed the contest with knee soreness.
The Raccoons were scheduled to visit Middleton on Wednesday. They will resume play when they visit Kettle Moraine at 7 p.m. Tuesday.