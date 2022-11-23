Ocon team to reveal new identity

OCONOMOWOC — Outsiders will consider whatever the Oconomowoc boys basketball team accomplishes this season to be an inside job.
That’s because few of them know who the Raccoons are.
Oconomowoc’s 2021-22 team went 14-11 overall and 8-8 in the Classic 8 Conference to share fourth place with Mukwonago and Kettle Moraine.
The senior-dominated contingent graduated Jake Fisher, Greg Galloway, Carter Tower, Tony Collura, Tommy Popelier, Aiden Foerstera and Aidan Zimmer.
Fisher became the fourth player in program history to clear the 1,000 career points plateau, finishing with 1,144. He was a first-team All-Classic 8 selection, earned honorable mention in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division-1 all-state voting and participated in the WBCA All-Star Game.
The Raccoons return eight lettermen including two senior starters — 6-foot-3 guard Logan Arndt and 6-2 guard Gus Audley — but Arndt sustained a season-ending knee injury in January after missing the entire 2020-21 campaign with a different injury.
Of the remaining six returners, none averaged more than five points a game.
“A lot of people don’t know our guys, because it’s been Fisher and Galloway and Tower for the past three years,” Oconomowoc coach Jay Benish said. “Logan’s been injured. So outside of our program, people are wondering, ‘Who are these guys?’ and they’re not expecting a lot out of us.
“But we expect a lot out of ourselves. We expect ourselves to be in the top half of the conference and competing at the top with Arrowhead and Catholic Memorial. That’s where we see ourselves.
“We always want to secure a winning season — That’s No. 1. We want to secure a home playoff game and maybe two if we can get a regional final there. that would be a big deal. From there, things will take care of themselves.”
Arndt averaged 9 points per outing while Audley contributed 7.7. Joining them as returning lettermen are seniors Alec Mayfield (510 guard), Josh Looman (6-0 guard), Jackson Voigt (6-5 forward), Nathan Carl (5-10 guard) and Sam Sulla (6-1 guard); and sophomore Tino Conigliaro (5-10 guard).
Benish has been impressed with the leaders who have emerged.
“The guys voted on captains the other day,” the coach said. “Logan Arndt, Gus Audley and Jackson Voigt were elected as captains. They certainly stand out as guys who have jumped to the front and really are that way.”
“But we really believe that everybody should be a leader. There’s no taking a back seat. If you’re not a leader, you need to work on becoming one, because we need everyone to lead in some way. It’s about buying into our program.
“I loved the way our guys take the younger guys and wrap their arms around them and say, ‘Hey, this is the way we do it. You have to speak up and communicate. Don’t sit back and be quiet.’ The guys pass those things down.”
Completing the varsity roster are juniors Lukas Hoffman (6-1 guard), Phillip Borgman (6-2 guard), Mason Foerstera (6-2 guard), Lawrence Gunja (6-2 forward), Dylan Finger (5-10 forward), Gibson Sheridan (5-11 guard) and Trevor Mozejewski (5-11 guard); and sophomores Ben Jimenez (6-1 guard) and Kashton Allen (62 forward).
Benish likes the commitment he has seen from his crew, and that process didn’t start when practice began last week.
“We had a great summer,” Benish said. “We have 17 guys on varsity, and they were working from June through July every morning. They were putting a lot of work in and really jelling together.
“From a coaching standpoint, that helps us hit the ground running. There were things that we wouldn’t have been able to do during the first week of the season. We’re past those and have been able to move on to other things, and that’s a testament to the kids’ work and what their goals are.”
The group has made an impression on the staff.
“It’s a great group of kids,” Benish said. “I always say that, but this really is. They show up, they work hard, they like each other and they’re good student-athletes. It’s fun to coach kids like that.
“Our parents and our kids should be really proud of themselves. They’ve really done a lot to prepare.”
Oconomowoc’s 2022-23 unit will have a contrasting look to those of the recent past.
“You’re going to see a different team style-wise,” Benish said. “We’ll be able to go 10 or 11 deep without much drop-off. There are a lot of guys who can defend. We’re not overly big, but we’re quick and we can shoot it, so we’re going to be pressing and playing a little bit differently than we have in the past.
“Hopefully with our depth, we can wear some teams down.”
For starters, the Raccoons will lean on their veteran nucleus.
“Having Logan back from injury is huge,” Benish said. “We didn’t have him during the summer; he just got cleared in November, and he was out since last January. For him to recover as fast as he has is amazing, and he has made strides. He still has conditioning to do because he hasn’t played in so long.
“Jackson Voigt kind of played a backup to Carter Tower and Greg Galloway. He’s become a more aggressive player and is looking for his game a little more. We saw Gus Audley as a starter for all of last year, and he’s trying to figure out how he fits in with a whole new group around him.
“Among the juniors, Lukas Hoffman and Phil Borgman are stepping in as guys who could start or come off the bench in any game. A lot of the guys who put in work over the summer have allowed themselves to step in and play varsity minutes.”
Several of Ocon’s Classic 8 rivals bring back veteran teams, while others will be in transition years.
“Our league is always good,” Benish said. “It’s such a dogfight every night because everyone has good athletes and talent. That makes it fun.
“Arrowhead has everybody back, and I imagine they’ll be ranked in the top 10 in the state to start the year out. Catholic Memorial has everybody back and is ranked in the top five in Division 3. Beyond that, (Waukesha) South has the conference player of the year (Tyran Cook) and a couple of other starters back, so you can’t count them out.”
Where might the Raccoons fit in?”We could be anywhere in there,” Benish said. “We can play with the Arrowheads and Catholic Memorials — We did during the summer. We played a tough summer schedule and held our own.”
Oconomowoc will continue its Fiserv Forum rivalry with Waunakee at 2:15 p.m. Dec. 11. Its other nonconference challenges will be a mix of old and new, beginning with a home nonconference contest against Sun Prairie East at 3 p.m. Saturday.
“We play at Middleton (Dec. 28),” Benish said. “We host Slinger (Feb. 18), so Al Lavine (an OHS grad who coaches the Owls) is coming back to town. We go to Watertown (Jan. 16). ... Coach (Jim) O’Leary is not there anymore, but I know that’s a game people always look forward to.”