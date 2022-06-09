OREGON — Mukwonago was the only double-digit seed left in the WIAA baseball playoffs spanning all divisions entering Tuesday’s sectionals. The Indians, seeded 10th in the Oregon Sectional, nearly became the only team seeded higher than third to reach next week’s state tournament.
They took a 4-3 lead into the bottom of the seventh inning of Tuesday’s Oregon Sectional final before top-seeded Milton rallied for a 5-4 victory.
Mukwonago, which advanced to the sectional title game with a 5-0 semifinal shutout of third-seeded Oconomowoc, finished 13-15.
Milton, which edged Kettle Moraine 4-3 in its sectional semifinal, improved to 21-6 and will play in a Division-1 state quarterfinal June 14 at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute.
Oconomowoc, meanwhile, finished its season at 21-6 after managing only two hits off Mukwonago senior Nathan Melnikoff — singles by senior Logan DesLauries in the first inning and senior Brady Burrill in the fourth.
Senior Jack Anderson, Ocon’s No. 3 hitter, was sidelined by a broken hand.
Junior shortstop Connor Greuel, who belted a three-run home run to cap a fiverun fourth inning against Oconomowoc, addressed the Indians’ confidence.
“Our motto was, ‘Why not us?’” Greuel said. “From the first pitch of the playoffs to the last, we were doubted. We were the underdog. But we’ve kept our confidence in ourselves and each other, one through nine, in every game.
“Everybody showed up to play and did their jobs. We wouldn’t have made it as far as we did if everyone hadn’t contributed the way they did.”
Mukwonago coach Danny Cochran knew his team was capable of the dramatic playoff run it made.
“We kept telling the guys all year, ‘We’re better than we’ve been playing. We just have to be better tomorrow,’” Cochran said. “We started out a little rough and went 2-7, then won five straight and got back to .500. We hit a rough patch again, then started playing well again.
“We knew we had this in us. The whole year is about when you get to the playoffs. If you’re playing your best baseball at that point and you’re playing with confidence and you’re doing the little things, you can make a run. The seeding doesn’t matter whatsoever. Our guys proved that.”
Anyone who missed the top of the fourth inning of the sectional semifinal essentially missed the game.
Sophomore Aidan Perdreau reached on an error and raced to third on a double by junior Logan Hansen. Senior Ryan Albrecht drove in the first run with a groundout, then junior Brandon Burge lined a run-scoring double. With two outs, sophomore Cael Bertrandt was hit by a pitch, then Greuel slammed his homer over the left-field fence.
The outburst provided a boost to Melnikoff, who was holding Oconomowoc in check. He allowed the Raccoons only four baserunners, and only one of them got beyond second base.
Oconomowoc swept its Classic 8 season series from Mukwonago, but coach Arno Kirchenwitz expected a battle from the Indians on Tuesday, and he was impressed with Melnikoff’s performance.
“Their pitcher did a good job,” Kirchenwitz said. “He pitched to contact. We hit the ball hard, but right at people. That’s the way the game of baseball goes sometimes. We didn’t get a lot of baserunners, which didn’t help, and they had that one big inning, which never helps.
“I thought our kids played hard all the way up until the last out. That’s what we did all year. I told them, ‘Don’t let this last game reflect on how your season went.’ This is a great group of kids. Sometimes games like today’s happen.”
Senior Grant Naumann pitched 6 2/3 innings for Ocon, yielding six hits and two walks while striking out six. Sophomore Ryan Brennecke came on in relief to get the final two outs.
Kirchenwitz gave props to his seniors — Naumann, DesLauries, Burrill, Anderson, Tristan Ott, Jack Markowski, Jace Laatsch, Aiden Foerstera, Carter Tower, Jack Musselman and Kaiden Forsyth.
“It was a nice group,” Kirchenwitz said. “I feel bad that everybody got cheated out of a year by COVID. We had most of them for two years and a couple of them for three. That would have been four if it hadn’t been for COVID.
“You go with the hand that’s dealt you, and things didn’t go our way today.”
Early heroics pave way to regional crown
OCONOMOWOC — It’s a good thing the June 2 WIAA Division-1 regional baseball final at Roosevelt Field started a half-hour later than most games.
If it had begun at the customary 4:30 p.m., anyone arriving late would have missed most of its pivotal moments.
When it was over, Oconomowoc celebrated a regional championship for a sixth consecutive season.
Senior Grant Naumann pitched a complete game, allowing Oregon only a seventh- inning run and seven hits.
His teammates bailed him out of a jam in the top of the first inning and gave him two runs in the bottom of the frame, and they stood up for a 2-1 victory over Oregon.
“The game had a great playoff atmosphere,” Oconomowoc coach Arno Kirchenwitz said. “We came up big with two big defensive plays in the first inning. Those totally shifted the momentum.
“Then we came up and scored two runs right away.”
The visiting Panthers (14-11) started the game with a bang. Jordan Disch led off with a double and raced to third on a single by Carter Goltz. Tyler Soule followed with a ground ball to senior third baseman Aiden Foerstera, who flagged it down and fired to senior catcher Jack Markowski to yes, nail Disch at the plate.
Then Brayden Fry stepped up and lifted a fly ball to medium-deep center field. Senior Brady Burrill made the catch and fired a laser beam to Markowski, who slapped the tag on Goltz for his second putout of the inning and send Oconomowoc’s contingent into a frenzy.
The tide continued its dramatic turn when Oconomowoc came to bat.
Senior Logan DesLauries delivered a one-out double and raced home with the game's first run when senior Jack Anderson followed with a two-bagger to the right-field fence.
Senior Carter Tower followed with a single that chased Anderson home to give the Raccoons a 2-0 edge.
“Jack Anderson and Carter Tower had big hits for us in that first inning,' Kirchenwitz said. “We didn’t get many after that, but little things added up to big things.”
Naumann didn’t need much more.
He didn’t yield another hit until the fifth inning, allowing just one baserunner via a walk along the way. He walked one and struck out seven.
Oregon’s James Heller hit a one-out double in the fifth, but Naumann fanned the next batter and got the final out of the inning on a popup to Markowski.
Oconomowoc, meanwhile, stranded the bases loaded in the second inning and left runners at first and third in the fifth.
Oregon’s Jaxon Brockman led off the seventh with a single and gave way to a pinch-runner. Foerstera fielded a chopper and threw the following batter out at first, then Heller doubled to cut Ocon’s lead in half.
But Naumann retired the next two batters on fly balls to center and left, creating a celebratory pile of Raccoons.
“Oregon was an aggressive team, but Grant Naumann was outstanding,” Kirchenwitz said. “He’s a bulldog and he really gets after it out there.
“He works so fast that he didn’t give them much to cheer about.”
DesLauries and Tower each had two of Oconomowoc’s six hits.
The WIAA canceled the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Oconomowoc made sectional trips in the four years before that and earned its second one in as many seasons this year.
“We shoot for that,” said Kirchenwitz, who piloted the program to state in 2015. “When you reach that level, anything can happen. We have a great group of young men who work extremely hard.'