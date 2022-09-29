Oconomowoc boys best in Midwest

JANESVILLE — The Oconomowoc boys cross country team stood out in a crowd Saturday.
The Raccoons netted 78 points to win the 84th annual Midwest Invitational at Blackhawk Golf Course by 72 points over Gurnee (Ill.) Warren.
Forty-eight teams participated in the race, and Oconomowoc’s victory was the first in the event since Joel Heroux became the program’s head coach.
“We wanted to go into the meet with an intentional effort to find each other on the course and work hard in the later stages for the team,” Heroux said. “It was great to see Jayden Sayles and Payton Triebold back in the lineup as they are such an important part to our team.
“Those two, with the help of Bryce Faith, really solidified our placement as our three through five runners and helped us win. Zach Vance and Hayden Triebold ran really strongly over the last mile to get second and third.”
Vance, a senior, finished in 15 minutes, 24.2 seconds, which placed him second only to Homestead senior Owen Bosley, who was clocked at 15:05.9. Triebold, also a senior, finished on Vance’s heels, taking third place in 15:25.6.
Sayles, a junior, was Oconomowoc’s next finisher, taking 21st in 16:21.1, and was followed closely by fellow junior Faith, who checked in 23rd in 16:25.3.
Payton Triebold, a senior, came in 29th in 16:32.8, while junior Andrew Vizcarra finished 48th in 16:48.3 and sophomore James Lennington placed 53rd in 16:51.7.
“We thought that if we focused on our own races and being great teammates, we could be really competitive in this race,” Heroux said. “Midwest is a great midseason check against some really good runners, and winning this meet is a great sign.
“But at the end of the day, it’s still midseason and we are going to go back to work and be ready to race the rest of the season with focus toward the championship season.”
The Raccoons’ next step on that ladder will present itself at 9:45 a.m. Saturday when the Middleton Invitational begins.
Midwest Invitational (at Blackhawk Golf Course) Boys Team Scores
- Oconomowoc 78
- Gurnee (Ill.) Warren 150
- Verona Area 165
- Arrowhead 230
- Homestead 246
- Neenah 258
- Madison La Follette 281
- Rockford (Ill.) Guilford 287
- Germantown 328
- Marquette 332
- Appleton North 396
- Rockton (Ill.) Hononegah 412
- Indian Trail Academy 466
- Kimberly 484
- Clinton 510
- Madison East 532
- Sun Prairie East 538
- Janesville Craig 564
- Brookfield East 585
- Mount Horeb 615
- Middleton 620
- Waunakee 644
- Badger 653
- Green Bay Preble 665
- Madison West 693
- Kenosha Bradford 706
- Nicolet 711
- Monroe 714
- Madison Edgewood 715
- Platteville 730
- Madison Memorial 786
- Dodgeville/Mineral Point 805
- Waukesha South 815
- Whitewater 839
- Monona Grove 846
- Wisconsin Dells 966
- Deerfield/Cambridge 982
- Belleville 984
- Oregon 996
- Stoughton 1039
- Union Grove 1043
- Milton 1117
- East Troy 1130
- South Milwaukee 1212
- Elkhorn Area 1235
- Beloit Memorial 1323
- Janesville Parker 1376