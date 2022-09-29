Oconomowoc boys best in Midwest

Members of the Oconomowoc boys cross country team celebrate their victory in Saturday’s Midwest Invitational at Blackhawk Golf Course in Janesville. The Raccoons scored 78 points and won by 72 points over Gurnee (Ill.) Warren.

 

 Submitted photo by Kurt Triebold

JANESVILLE — The Oconomowoc boys cross country team stood out in a crowd Saturday.

The Raccoons netted 78 points to win the 84th annual Midwest Invitational at Blackhawk Golf Course by 72 points over Gurnee (Ill.) Warren.

Forty-eight teams participated in the race, and Oconomowoc’s victory was the first in the event since Joel Heroux became the program’s head coach.

“We wanted to go into the meet with an intentional effort to find each other on the course and work hard in the later stages for the team,” Heroux said. “It was great to see Jayden Sayles and Payton Triebold back in the lineup as they are such an important part to our team.

“Those two, with the help of Bryce Faith, really solidified our placement as our three through five runners and helped us win. Zach Vance and Hayden Triebold ran really strongly over the last mile to get second and third.”

Vance, a senior, finished in 15 minutes, 24.2 seconds, which placed him second only to Homestead senior Owen Bosley, who was clocked at 15:05.9. Triebold, also a senior, finished on Vance’s heels, taking third place in 15:25.6.

Sayles, a junior, was Oconomowoc’s next finisher, taking 21st in 16:21.1, and was followed closely by fellow junior Faith, who checked in 23rd in 16:25.3.

Payton Triebold, a senior, came in 29th in 16:32.8, while junior Andrew Vizcarra finished 48th in 16:48.3 and sophomore James Lennington placed 53rd in 16:51.7.

“We thought that if we focused on our own races and being great teammates, we could be really competitive in this race,” Heroux said. “Midwest is a great midseason check against some really good runners, and winning this meet is a great sign.

“But at the end of the day, it’s still midseason and we are going to go back to work and be ready to race the rest of the season with focus toward the championship season.”

The Raccoons’ next step on that ladder will present itself at 9:45 a.m. Saturday when the Middleton Invitational begins.

Midwest Invitational (at Blackhawk Golf Course) Boys Team Scores

  1. Oconomowoc 78
  2. Gurnee (Ill.) Warren 150
  3. Verona Area 165
  4. Arrowhead 230
  5. Homestead 246
  6. Neenah 258
  7. Madison La Follette 281
  8. Rockford (Ill.) Guilford 287
  9. Germantown 328
  10. Marquette 332
  11. Appleton North 396
  12. Rockton (Ill.) Hononegah 412
  13. Indian Trail Academy 466
  14. Kimberly 484
  15. Clinton 510
  16. Madison East 532
  17. Sun Prairie East 538
  18. Janesville Craig 564
  19. Brookfield East 585
  20. Mount Horeb 615
  21. Middleton 620
  22. Waunakee 644
  23. Badger 653
  24. Green Bay Preble 665
  25. Madison West 693
  26. Kenosha Bradford 706
  27. Nicolet 711
  28. Monroe 714
  29. Madison Edgewood 715
  30. Platteville 730
  31. Madison Memorial 786
  32. Dodgeville/Mineral Point 805
  33. Waukesha South 815
  34. Whitewater 839
  35. Monona Grove 846
  36. Wisconsin Dells 966
  37. Deerfield/Cambridge 982
  38. Belleville 984
  39. Oregon 996
  40. Stoughton 1039
  41. Union Grove 1043
  42. Milton 1117
  43. East Troy 1130
  44. South Milwaukee 1212
  45. Elkhorn Area 1235
  46. Beloit Memorial 1323
  47. Janesville Parker 1376