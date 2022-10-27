WAUKESHA — Two years ago, the Oconomowoc boys cross country team reached the pinnacle.
The Raccoons, now a perennial power in the state, figure to be in the mix once again for team gold.
Ranked second in the latest Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association poll among Division 1 programs, Oconomowoc on paper has the best chance to bring home some hardware from the WIAA State Boys and Girls Cross Country Championships Saturday at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids. Of course, that 2020 title came at Arrowhead High School due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now the Raccoons want to prove they’re the best at the traditional state course.
“We obviously won a couple of years ago, but running at Rapids is a different challenge,” said Ocon senior Zach Vance, the top returning D1 finisher from the area. “We’re going in with the mindset that we have a shot at it. That’s our goal.
“It’s definitely going to be the toughest course we’ve run.”
Vance has been a mainstay for the Raccoons throughout his high school career, as has senior Hayden Triebold, who was the individual sectional champion last weekend in Stoughton and has enjoyed staying relatively healthy after missing much of his junior year.
Ocon sits only behind Stevens Point in the state rankings, but those don’t mean much come Halloween weekend.
“I’ve seen so many people blow up on that course,” Triebold said. “I’ve seen teams that shouldn’t have won it that won it. It’s all about having a good mindset, knowing that it’s gonna hurt, and fighting for your teammates when it gets difficult.”
Vance and Triebold each finished in the top 40 last fall at Rapids. Also back from that 10th-place team are junior Jayden Stayles, senior Payton Triebold and junior Andrew Vizcarra.
“These kids have worked hard,” Ocon boys head coach Joel Heroux said. “I think it’s probably the deepest team we’ve had one through seven. I’m confident in their mentality and the way they’ve attacked the season. They’re eager, they’re hungry and they’re gonna take care of business and run their race. However that plays out in the team standings, we’ll live with it.”
Once again, Muskego remains the cream of the crop in the area when it comes to girls cross country teams. Helping the Warriors stay there was the emergence of a freshman.
Ella Anschutz was the individual champ at Mitchell Park to lead the fourth-ranked Warriors to another sectional plaque. Seniors Sarah Martens and Olivia Pietras were also instrumental in helping Muskego finish third as a team last season at Ridges.
“Our girls team has had an amazing season,” Muskego coach Katrina Beeck said. “They continue to drop times each race and won both conference and sectionals. Our seniors Noelle Junig, Sarah Martens, Olivia Pietras and Lindy Niemiec are excited to run their last state meet together. Zoriana Zembroski and Olivia Serdynski will have the opportunity to run once again at the state meet this year and our freshman Ella Anschutz has been a strong addition to our team. Ella took second at conference behind Noelle Junig and then won the sectional meet. We are looking forward to seeing her run her first state meet.”
While Oconomowoc and Muskego continue to be the county’s standard bearers, nobody turned more heads this season than the Mukwonago boys, who find themselves ranked fourth in Division 1 and took home the Brookfield Central Sectional title.
“I am incredibly proud of my guys, but I honestly cannot say that I am overly surprised that they have qualified for state this year,” Mukwonago boys head coach Matt Scherbarth said. “Throughout the season, the guys have consistently performed at a high level, never finishing lower than second in any of the meets they competed in.”
It marks the first trip to state for the Indians since 2008. Senior Luke Wolf led the way with a third-place finish at sectionals, but Scherbarth noted the strength of his team is its depth and ability to pick each other up when someone is having an off day.
“I think this team has the very real potential to finish in the top third of the field this Saturday in Rapids,” Scherbarth said. “Should they do that, this would be the best finish for a Mukwonago team since the school has moved to Division 1 competition.”
To find the top returning individual from the area, one must go to the Division 2 girls competition, where New Berlin Eisenhower sophomore Faith Wehrman is looking as strong as anybody in the state.
Wehrman ran to a second-place finish in Wisconsin Rapids last fall and is the top runner back from that field, as state champion Kayci Martensen from Southwestern/ Benton/Cuba City has since graduated.
“Faith was the state runner-up as a freshman last year and is in position to go for the gold on Saturday,” Eisenhower girls head coach Billy Simon said. “It is going to be a battle in the front of the race and I know she is going to absolutely attack the state course and lay it all out on the line for her team.”
Wehrman imposed her will at Arrowhead last weekend, winning the individual sectional title by nearly a minute and a half. Werhman’s time of 18 minutes, 6.50 seconds was also tops in the state out of all Division 2 sectionals by roughly half a minute. She has won eight of the nine races in which she participated in this season.
“Faith has had a historically good season for us and dominated up front, and the rest of the girls fed off of her energy and each other to really bring it home in spectacular fashion,” Simon said.
The Lions will make the trip as a team for the second straight year and fourth time overall after claiming the Shorewood Sectional — their first sectional title in recorded history.
“As a team I believe we can really surprise some people if we can push each other and keep our packs together,” Simon said. “We placed ninth last season and I definitely think we can move up. This is such a tightly-knit group and they are so darn tough. The level of team pride they have and the support they show for each other is truly outstanding.”
After plodding its way through the challenging Classic 8 Conference, the Catholic Memorial boys cross country team booked its 10th trip to state and first since 2014 by finishing second at the Shorewood Sectional. Defending state champion Shorewood emerged in first and figures to be in contention this Saturday, but senior Kyle Giricz won the individual title for the 14thranked Crusaders. Giricz was the top D2 finisher from the county last year, completing the unrelenting Ridges Golf Course in 30th.
“My top two runners are both seniors,” CMH coach Elliot Kramsky said. “Kyle Giricz and Bryce Hohensee are both experienced runners and have their sights on a top-10 finish for individuals. Both have competed at state before. Our team goal is to finish as one of the top eight schools. We have five underclass runners making their first experience at state.”
While unranked like the Eisenhower girls in D2, the Oconomowoc girls are state bound for the first time since 2015 and seventh time in program history. Like the boys, they traveled to Stoughton and headed back east on I-94 with a sectional title, led by a seventh-place finish from junior Maddie Heidvogel.
“I’m just so shocked and so happy,” Heidvogel said. “I’m so proud of everybody and all the work they’ve put in this season. I know that we really deserve to go to state, and I’m so excited to race there.”
Heidvogel is one of four juniors on the varsity roster along with Isabel Pratt, Audrey Boysa and Alexandra Higbee.
“They’ve been together since they were in my eighth-grade science classroom,” Ocon assistant coach Cassie Schuh said. “They really wanted it. They did whatever it took to get themselves here, and it really paid off today (Saturday). They were awesome.”
Among Division 1 competitors in the girls’ field, Arrowhead junior Anne Straka is the top-returner (17th), while Kettle Moraine sophomore Ella Lephardt also cracked the top 20. Mukwonago senior Eva Koos, making her fourth state appearance, finished 27th and has improved her standing exponentially in each iteration.
Arrowhead’s boys also qualified out of their host sectional and won gold in the process. The 14thranked Warhawks were paced by sophomore Owen Kowalewski, but all seven of their runners finished between 10th and 22nd on the Mike Mulrooney Cross Country Course.
Their Classic 8 counterparts have their sights set on ending the day in celebration — and proving 2020 was no fluke.
“The last few years, our mentality going to state has been, ‘We’re happy to be here. Let’s see what we can do.’” Vance said. “This year, it’s going to be, ‘We’re in it to win it.’ We’re going in with that goal in mind, and we’re going to give it our best shot.”