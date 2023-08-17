ROME — Sometimes slow and steady wins the race.
The Oconomowoc Five O’s didn’t let that happen Saturday during their Land O’ Lakes Baseball League playoff opener at the Rome Dome, though.
The O’s saw little but off-speed stuff from three Milwaukee Beavers pitchers, but it took them a few innings to shift gears and make solid connections.
Once they found their groove, they rallied from a 2-0 deficit for an 8-3 triumph to advance to Sunday’s round.
“It’s always an adjustment going from a game where a guy’s throwing in the upper 80s or low 90s to guys who are throwing in the low to mid-70s,” said Oconomowoc catcher Sean Meyer, who had three of the Five O’s 13 hits. “It takes awhile to get your footing.
“That’s the downside to having guys who are college and just-outof- college hitters. They’re geared up and ready for guys like (Oconomowoc starter and winner) Max Huseboe, and then you get guys like we saw today who are flipping it in there any way they can. it takes an inning or two to adjust.
“But once we got it, we got it. It just takes one guy to connect. He shares what he saw and then all of a sudden, everyone wants to hit.”
Huseboe was grateful when the hits arrived.
“Oh, that definitely makes my job a lot easier,” Huseboe said. “I can go at guys and don’t have to throw away from them. I just don’t have to worry about anything, which makes it fun.
“You know it’s going to happen.” Huseboe was in command for the majority of the game.
He yielded a leadoff single in the top of the first, then the Beavers’ Matthew Magni lifted a two-run home run over the short right-field fence to stake his team to a 2-0 edge.
“The first inning was a little rough,” Huseboe said. “I left an inside fastball to a left, and with a 250-foot fence. ...
“I just have to shake something like that off. At least it’s a little bit of a relief on me that it was only a 250-foot fence. I can’t feel too bad. He got a hold of it, and I just didn’t let him have another pitch again.”
Meyer could tell that Huseboe had the stuff to get the job done.
“I told you last week that we were going to ride Max for as long as he took us,” Meyer said. “We both determined that he was throwing as hard as he had been and everything was sharp. We agreed that on a day like today, you’d better have your best stuff, and it doesn’t get any better than that.
“On their home run, he threw a good pitch. The guy just put a good swing on it and with the short fence. ... it is what it is.
“But he shut them down the rest of the way. I told him before the game that he’s one of the top five pitchers I’ve ever caught, and I’ve caught a lot of guys in my day.”
Huseboe held the Beavers scoreless on two singles and two walks during his remaining seven innings. He struck out nine.
“My velocity felt good, and we just started calling pretty much all fastballs the rest of the way, which was nice,” Huseboe said. “It just seemed like whatever we were doing was working.”
The Five O’s lumber awakened from its slumber in the bottom of the third.
After Ryan Campbell drew a oneout walk, he raced home on a double by Austin Meunier, who scored on a single by Jack Anderson. Meyer followed with another base hit, then Alec Esenther delivered a two-out, run-scoring single.
Oconomowoc added to its lead with a two-run fifth.
Meyer laced a two-run double, Karsen Rupnow singled, and Meyer scored and Rupnow advanced on a throwing error by the catcher. Esenther walked, then Tristan Ott came through with a two-out, RBI single.
The Five O’s secured the victory with three runs in the eighth.
Campbell hit a leadoff single and took second on an error, Meunier was hit by a pitch and Anderson nailed a run-scoring single. Meyer also singled, then Rupnow doubled to the left-center field fence to chase home two runs.
Oconomowoc totaled 13 hits. Anderson had three of them, scored twice and knocked in two runs, while Meyer had three and scored once. Meunier went 2-for-4, scored twice and drove home one run, while Rupnow was 2-for-5, scored one run and batted in two.
The Five O’s complemented their batwork with some stellar defense that featured a pair of 6-43 double plays. That provided Huseboe with a comfort zone.
“It’s so great,” Huseboe said. “To have (Ryan) Campbell behind me getting to so many balls at shortstop and turning double plays, it’s like having a college defense behind me.
“It’s pretty awesome.” Ryan Brennecke, fresh off playing in the Prep Baseball Report Future Games, made his LOL playoff debut by pitching the ninth inning.
The Beavers loaded the bases on a walk, an error and a single, but scored only once as Brennecke struck out two consecutive batters before getting the last out on a fly to right field.
“It was nice to have some highschoolers come in and hang out with us,” Meyer said. “I was pleasantly surprised by Ryan Brennecke, who came in to pitch at the end of the game. He was throwing hard for a 16-year-old. I was like, ‘Dang!’” Meyer wasn’t surprised by Oconomowoc’s defensive performance.
“We’ve had good defense all year,” he said. “When I went out to the mound in the ninth, I had to calm our pitcher down and tell him that Jack (Anderson) doesn’t make two errors in a game.
“Our defense has been solid all year and not something we’ve had to worry about. That’s a plus because in past years, it’s been an issue here and there. It’s always good to have a good defense behind you.”
Saturday’s victory propelled the Five O’s — the playoffs’ second seed — to 14-4 while the Beavers finished 3-16