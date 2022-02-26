WAUKESHA — The Oconomowoc High School boys basketball team completed its regular season with a 74-63 Classic 8 Conference victory over Waukesha North on Thursday.
Senior Jake Fisher poured in a game-high 27 points, senior Tony Collura chipped in with 18 and seniors Aiden Foerstera and Carter Tower added 11 apiece as the Raccoons upped their ledger to 14-10 overall and wound up 8-8 in the Classic 8, tied for fourth place with Kettle Moraine and Mukwonago.
Seniors Aiden Foerstera, Aidan Zimmer and Tommy Popelier and the rest of the Raccoons will tip off WIAA playoff action by hosting West Allis Central in a Division-1 regional semifinal at 7 p.m. Friday.