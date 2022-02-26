TOWN OF LISBON — The Oconomowoc High School girls basketball team, seeded ninth in the Sun Prairie Sectional, defeated eighth-seeded Sussex Hamilton 65-46 Friday in a WIAA Division-1 regional semifinal.
Sophomore Eve Gricius scored 16 points, senior Natalie Gricius pitched in 15, junior Chelsea Lemke tallied 13 off the bench and junior Kayleigh Flach added 10 for the Raccoons, who lifted their record to 12-12 and advanced to visit first-seeded Brookfield East (22-3) for a regional final at 7 p.m. Saturday.
