MEQUON — The last year in which Oconomowoc advanced as many as four wrestlers to the WIAA state individual tournament was 2013, when seven Raccoons invaded the Kohl Center on the University of Wisconsin campus.
Most of the current Oconomowoc team members were between 5 and 8 years old then, so it's doubtful they have any recollections of what a monumental achievement that was for the program.
That’s OK, though, because four of them are intent on creating their own legacy when they represent the program on Wisconsin high school wrestling’s grandest stage today through Saturday.
Freshman 120-pounder Kellen Wolbert remained undefeated as a high school wrestler, running his record to 43-0 with a championship performance in last weekend’s Homestead Sectional.
The top two finishers in each sectional weight class qualify for state, and four other Raccoons made the grade with runner-up finishes.
Senior Quintin Wolbert hiked his ledger to 27-5 and earned his fourth trip to state as the sectional’s second- place finisher at 132 pounds, while sophomore Jayden Yauck climbed to 2810 by finishing second at 126. Senior Brandon Wraalstad (27-14) punched his ticket to Madison for the first time with a second-place effort at 285.
Oconomowoc coach Ryan Woods always gets riled up over the topic of wrestling, but he was extra amped as he turned his attention from last week s sectional to his qualifiers impending state appearance.
“The guys we have going are all capable of getting on that podium,” Woods said. “That’s pretty special. How cool it would be to come home with four state placewinners. “They've been well-trained and well-conditioned. They’ve been through it all. They’re ready to go.”
Quintin Wolbert, savvy state tourney veteran that he is, shared the level-headed approach he plans to take as he leads his team into the Kohl Center on his prep farewell tour.
“I feel like we’ve accomplished a lot as a team and as a program this season,” he said. “But we still have a few more things to do. ... one more week. We just have to treat it like a normal match; nothing’s changed.”
And what are Wolbert’s thoughts about making his final state appearance?
“I’m going to make the most of it,” he said.
Kellen Wolbert has accompanied his older brother to state to watch. Now he’ll be wrestling on the same big platform with him for the first time.
“I think it’s going to be awesome. ... a great experience,” Kellen said. “And I can’t wait. The first time I went to the Kohl Center with my brother was pretty crazy. Walking into that building is awesome. It was like a dream that was not reachable for me yet when I was there for the first time, but now it’s become a reality.”
What sort of advice has Quintin shared with his brother about the challenges of wrestling there?
“We haven’t really talked much about it,” Kellen said. “He didn’t really get what he wanted there the past two years, so we haven’t talked about it much.”
None of Oconomowoc’s four state qualifiers had a more animated reaction to advancing than Wraalstad.
He shared what it means to him to represent his team, family, school and community at state.
“One thing that was a big motivator is we ve got this big banner of state qualifiers on the wall (in the wrestling room),” Wraalstad said. “I thought to myself, ‘What if my name was up there?’ There are guys who qualified 50 years ago whose names are up there. Sixty years from now, someone’s going to look up there and see my name. It’s all about building on a legacy at our school. To be involved in three different sports and represent the community, man, it feels so great.
“I love this community so much. I just want to go out there and make people proud.”
Yauck, who made his state debut last season, believes that experience will benefit him in his return trip.
“It’ll definitely help with the nerves,” Yauck said. “Everything last year was like in your face when you walked out. I didn’t have a good visual of what was going to happen and I was one-and-out.
“Hopefully I can turn it up this time.”
Woods believes Oconomowoc’s contingent will benefit not only from prior visits to the Kohl Center, but the rugged road the Raccoons traveled to get to this point.
“We’ve been in some tough environments and wrestled on a Friday night at Cheesehead and Homestead,” Woods said. “We have to build on that. Quintin Wolbert and Jayden Yauck, having gone to state in the past, can be good mentors and leaders for Kellen (Wolbert) and Brandon (Wraalstad). It’s nice to have that experience. When you walk in that Kohl Center, it’s big. And when you’re down on that floor, it’s overwhelmingly big. I’m so excited for what’s to come.”
Woods put his program’s accomplishments in further perspective.
“The formidable schedule we put together this year means something,” the coach said. “All of the results today might not have been what some of our kids wanted or expected, but we aren’t in this position if we don’t wrestle the tough tournaments we wrestled this year.
“I understand that it may not have favored us in terms of seeding, but as long as I’m leading this program, we will never go out there and find the easiest competition we can just to pad our stats.
“This has been one heck of a year. The Classic 8 is a heck of a league. Our regional was tough. Our sectional was tough. The Cheesehead (Invitational) was very tough. The Rumble By The Lake, the Battle By The Bay and the Gunslinger (Invitational) were tough. If you can get through that gauntlet and get to Madison, a lot of good things can happen.”
At a glance
Who: Oconomowoc High School wrestlers Quintin Wolbert, Brandon Wraalstad, Jayden Yauck and Kellen Wolbert
What: Competing in 80th annual WIAA Division 1 State Individual Tournament
When: Today — Session 1: Div. 1 & Girls Preliminaries - 3 p.m.; Div. 1 Quarterfinals - approximately 5:15 p.m.; Divs. 2 & 3 Preliminaries & Girls Quarterfinals approx. 6:30 p.m.
Friday — Session 2: Div. 1 & Girls Consolations - 10 a.m.; Divs. 2 & 3 Quarterfinals - approximately 11 a.m.; Div. 1 & Girls Consolation Quarterfinals - approximately 1:15 p.m.;Divs. 2 & 3 Consolation Quarterfinals - approx. 2 p.m. Session 3: Division 1 Semifinals at 7 p.m. on mats 1 & 2; Division 2 Semifinals at 7 p.m. on mats 3 & 5; Division 3 Semifinals at 7 p.m. on mats 7 & 8; Girls Semifinals at 7 p.m. on mats 4 & 6
Saturday — Session 4: Divisions 1, 2, 3 & Girls Consolation Semifinals - 10 a.m.; Divisions 1, 2, 3 & Girls Fifth-place Matches*; Divisions 1, 2, 3 & Girls Thirdplace Matches* * Third-place and fifth-place matches will run concurrently by weight class within divisions after all consolation matches are completed. Session 5: Division 1 Championships at 5:30 p.m. on mat 1; Girls Championships at 5:30 p.m. on mat 2; Division 2 Championships at 5:30 p.m. on mat 3; Division 3 Championships at 5:30 p.m. on mat 4
Where: Kohl Center, Madison Tickets: Ticket prices per tournament session are $11 plus online fees. Tickets are available online at wiaawi.org prior to any respective session with the printing of the ticket by the purchaser. Tickets are also available at the Kohl Center during the tournament.
Review: Quintin Wolbert finished fifth at 126 pounds last season, while Yauck dropped an 11-1 major decision to Waterford s Hudson Halter in his state debut at 120. Wolbert placed fifth at 120 pounds in his junior season, when the tourney was moved from the Kohl Center to Kaukauna High School due to COVID restrictions.
Preview: Kellen Wolbert (43-0) will make his state tournament debut against a familiar foe — Arrowhead senior Lucas Ryan (25-12) — at 3 p.m. today. The 120-pound class also features West Bend West senior Ben Bast (41-3), Sun Prairie East/West junior Christopher Anderson (292), Wisconsin Lutheran senior Coen Henn (42-5) and Milton sophomore Aiden Slama (34-4).
Yauck (28-10) will begin his return visit to the state tourney by facing another 126-pound rival out of the Classic 8 — Waukesha South senior Jimmy Wollenburg (47-5) — at 3 p.m. today. The 126 bracket also includes Milton senior Matt Haldiman (20-1), River Falls senior Travis Melter (41-4), Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln sophomore Carter Freeman (385), D.C. Everest junior Easton Cooper (42-6) and Kaukauna junior Lucas Peters (41-4) Quintin Wolbert (27-5) will start his fourth and final trek at the Kohl Center against Franklin senior Davis Anderson (40-8) in a 132pound clash at 3 p.m. today. The class also includes Menomonie senior Kellan Aure (37-2), Holmen junior Preston Kratochvil (30-3), Wausau East senior Maddox Rye (44-5), Stoughton senior Chance Suddeth (48-4), Milton junior Tyson Peach (47-1), Brookfield East senior Aiden Crawley (38-1) and Kaukauna senior Bryan Winans (42-3).
Wraalstad (27-14) will compete in his first state tournament match against Stoughton senior Griffin Empey (48-2) at 3 p.m. today. Their 285-pound bracket also features West Bend West senior Cole Mirasola (49-2), Wisconsin Lutheran senior Jordan Jackson (44-1), Madison La Follette senior Jackson Mankowski (46-4) and Kenosha Tremper senior Tyler Hansen (42-5).Division 1 Returning Champs: The D-1 field features 10 former champions on a quest for another crown, including nine that earned the title last year.
Among them is senior Greyson Clark of Kaukauna, who is attempting to join an elite group of qualifiers that have won four state titles. He won the championship at the 138-pound weight class last season after winning at 126 in 2021 and at 106 as a freshman in 2020. He remains at 138 this year sporting a 44-0 record, which gives him a 162-7 career mark to this point. Junior Connor Mirasola of West Bend West seeks his third State championship. He climbs a weight class to 195 this season following last season s title run at 182, which came on the heels of his championship at 170 in 2021. His 49-2 record this year gives him a 119-4 mark in his first three seasons.
Junior Brayten Casey of Menomonie qualifies up a weight class to 113 this season after winning the 106 title a year ago. He enters action this week with a 384 record. Senior Ben Bast of West Bend West has qualified at 120 this season. He finished fourth at 113 last year after winning the 106-pound title in 2021. He has compiled a 41-3 mark this season. Junior Wyatt Duchateau of Arrowhead moves up a pair of weight classes to contend for the crown at 145 this year after winning the 132-pound championship last season. He qualifies with a 38-1 mark. He ll need to contend with senior Jacob Ward of Bay Port, who returns as the defending champion at 145. He also placed 6th at 145 in 2021 and fourth at 138 in 2020. Ward begins the tournament with a 37-1 record this season.
Senior Ethan Riddle of Germantown moves to the 170-pound weight class this season following last year s title performance at 160, which followed a fourth-place finish at 152 in 2021. He has compiled a 48-2 mark this season. Junior Aeoden Sinclair of Milton leaps over two weights to land in the 220-pound bracket this year after earning the championship at 170 last season. He also made the award stand in 2021 with a third-place finish at 152. This season, he remains undefeated heading into the state tournament at 41-0, giving him an 89-1 record spanning the last two seasons. A pair of former champions grace the 285-pound division this year. Senior Jackson Mankowski of Madison La Follette, last year s champion at 220, moves up a weight to compete for the title this season sporting a 46-4 record. He ll have a potential matchup in the 285 championship match with junior Cole Mirasola of West Bend West, who moves up two weights after capturing the title at 195 last season. He also placed fifth at 182 in 2021. Mirasola enters action this week possessing a 492 record.