MADISON — Visits to University Ridge Golf Course never get old for Jason Dahl.
But there was something special about his latest one.
Dahl, who coaches the girls and boys golf teams at Oconomowoc High School, has journeyed to the WIAA state girls tournament a number of times, but this week marked the first time he has witnessed his entire team compete there.
The Raccoons had participated in the state tourney only twice before, in 1980 and 2000, before Dahl became their head coach.
Their milestone achievement resulted in a seventh-place finish in the 12-team Division-1 field.
The first day of the tourney saw junior Lauren Lupinek and senior Katie Westbrook shoot rounds of 80 to share the team lead.
They were followed by sophomore Aubrey Westerman at 87, senior Alex Kubly at 95 and senior Paige Westerman at 96.
“Playing the back nine first on Monday, I thought we got off to a great start,” Dahl said. “Making the turn, we struggled a little bit on the second hole (a par 5). The course was in great condition, the greens were very fast and the rough was thick in spots.
“Lauren and Katie both posting 80s with Aubrey carding a solid 87 was important for us. I thought Alex and Paige both hit the ball fairly well, but their scorecards didn’t really show it.”
The second day of the tourney brought a familiar scenario for Oconomowoc.
“It was somewhat ironic to spend the final day with a team from our conference — Arrowhead,” Dahl said. “We’ve had many battles and came into the day one shot ahead. Lauren and Katie both went out and played solid golf on the front nine. Aubrey grinded out around bogey golf on the front nine. Alex really came on during the back 9 (with 42) to post a 91. She had a great up-and-down on the final hole for her high school career.
“Lauren had three birdies on the back, including holing out from the fairway for birdie on 15, to post a 35 on the back and 74 overall. She jumped 11 spots and finished ninth overall as an individual.”
Lupinek sank a hole-in-one during her practice round on the 128-yard 12th hole while using a 9-iron. She was followed on the Ocon scorecard by Westbrook at 82, Aubrey Westerman at 87, Kubly at 91 and Paige Westerman at 102.
Dahl put the two days in perspective.
“Obviously this was a special season and a great way to end the season at University Ridge,” the coach said. “This team was focused all along the way, and I’m really proud of them for the hard work they put in. “To go to state 22 years after the last team is special, and these girls will always have that special bond. The two-day total of 676 is the best state tournament total for an Oconomowoc team (an 83-stroke improvement). I’ve been very lucky to share this journey with them!”