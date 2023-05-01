Ott homers to break up pitchers' duel - 01

Olivia Ott with Oconomowoc pitches to a Kettle Moraine batter during the Classic 8 Conference softball game held Friday April 28, 2023.

 Submitted photo by Allison Stoneberg

WALES — Olivia Ott and Carmen Follette hooked up in a classic pitchers' duel Friday.

Then Ott decided to end it.

The Oconomowoc senior belted a two-run home run over the center-field fence in the top of the ninth inning to lift the Raccoons to a 2-0 Classic 8 Conference softball triumph over Kettle Moraine.

Ott surrendered only two hits and struck out 10 through eight innings before senior Tayler Bscherer came on to pitch the bottom of the ninth and seal the shutout.

