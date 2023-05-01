WALES — Olivia Ott and Carmen Follette hooked up in a classic pitchers' duel Friday.
Then Ott decided to end it.
The Oconomowoc senior belted a two-run home run over the center-field fence in the top of the ninth inning to lift the Raccoons to a 2-0 Classic 8 Conference softball triumph over Kettle Moraine.
Ott surrendered only two hits and struck out 10 through eight innings before senior Tayler Bscherer came on to pitch the bottom of the ninth and seal the shutout.
