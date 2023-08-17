OCONOMOWOC — Oconomowoc Youth Basketball is conducting tryouts for its 2023-24 teams.
Remaining girls tryouts will be held at the Gale Douglas Field House as follows: Sunday — third through fifth grades, 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.; and sixth through eighth grades, 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. A $10 fee will be charged. Cash or checks made payable to OYB will be collected prior to the tryout.
A tryout is required to have a fair opportunity to make a team. Each girl will receive an Oconomowoc basketball T-shirt with a number on the back. She should wear it to the tryout.
Boys tryouts will run as follows at the Gale Douglas Field House: Saturday — third and eighth grades, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.; fourth and seventh grades, 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.; fifth and sixth grades, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday — third and eighth grades, 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.; fourth and seventh grades, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m; and fifth and sixth grades, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Those who are unable to attend either of the first two tryouts may try out Wednesday as follows: third through fifth grade, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.; and sixth through eighth grade, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. A tryout fee is $10 (cash or check made out to OYB) includes a tryout shirt. Each boy only needs to attend one tryout to be considered for a team. A meeting for parents will take place in the OHS cafeteria during boys tryouts. Direct questions to Jay Benish at oconomowocbasketball@gmail.com. Details are available at oconomowocbasketball.org.