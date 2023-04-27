MUSKEGO — Oconomowoc senior Olivia Ott threw a complete game, scattered four hits and two walks, struck out five and did not allow an earned run Friday.
But Muskego senior Kate Harrison countered by limiting Oconomowoc to two hits and one walk while fanning eight as the Warriors won a 1-0 pitchers’ duel over the Raccoons. They improved to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in the conference, while the Raccoons dipped to 3-2 and 3-2, respectively.
“Our defense was lights-out all night except for one play on which Muskego scored its only run,” Oconomowoc coach Brooke Balk said. “Ella Woida tracked down two balls in the outfield completing ESPN-worthy catches — one at the center-field fence battling a 25- to 30-mph wind blowing in and the other on a line drive in right-center field that would have been an extra-base hit had it not found her glove.”
Olivia Ott attacked the zone, throwing an 81-pitch full game and striking out five.
“I don’t feel like we got beat or lost that game; we simply ran out of time,” Balk said.
Muskego scored the game’s only run in the bottom of the fifth.
Ott and sophomore Sam Schultz accounted for the Raccoons’ only two hits.