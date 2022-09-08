Raccoon runners earn early payoff

SOMERS — Maybe you saw the Oconomowoc boys cross country team pounding the pavement, the trails and the fields of the community during the dog days of August, getting ready for its 2022 season.
The dedication paid big dividends Saturday. The Raccoons totaled 36 points to win the 14-team Racine Horlick Rebel Invitational by a 15-point margin over Notre Dame Academy at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.
“We saw a lot of positive things from many of our athletes in our first meet of the year,” Oconomowoc coach Joel Heroux said. “The goal for the meet was to be competitive and to be in a position to work fight for spots in the last mile.”
Two familiar figures finished at the head of the pack. Ocon seniors Zach Vance and Hayden Triebold, beginning their fourth year on the squad, finished first and second overall with respective times of 16 minutes, 20 seconds and 16:22.80.
“Zach and Hayden set the tone for us up front and remained calm through the first portion of the race and put some pressure on the lead in the back half,” Heroux said. “These two have worked hard and will be in the mix to win each race they are in this season.”
Vance and Triebold were joined among the meet’s top nine finishers by two teammates as junior Jayden Sayles took seventh place in 17:14.80 and junior Bryce Faith came in ninth in 17:33.80.
“Jayden Sayles put himself in a good position and really made up some ground in the last mile of the race,” Heroux said. “We are really excited to continue to watch him grow, not only as a runner, but as a leader on this team.”
Completing Oconomowoc’s varsity contingent were junior James Belus, who finished 17th in 18:00.30; junior Andrew Vizcarra, who placed 25th in 18:08.50; sophomore James Lennington, who came in 28th in 18:21.90; and senior Harrison Cull, who ran 64th in 19:49.40.
“Bryce Faith and James Belus really have put some determination into their training and played big roles for us in their first varsity race,” Heroux said. “We will continue to look to them as key members of our team.
“They both have room to improve, and I think they are just starting to scratch the surface of their potential. As they gain more experience racing, I know they will do big things.”
The Ocon boys finished 10th in the WIAA Division 1 state meet last season, scoring 275 points at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.
The Raccoons tallied 51 points to capture their fourth consecutive Classic 8 Conference championship, finishing five points ahead of Waukesha West.
Vance paced Ocon at conference with a third-place time of 16:12.05, while Hayden Triebold, running in his first meet of the season after nursing a foot injury, finished fourth in 16:24.29.
Joining Vance and Hayden Triebold on the podium as 2021 Classic 8 champions were Sayles, who placed third on the team and 12th overall in 16:48.52; Payton Triebold — Hayden’s twin brother — in 14th place in 16:55.27; Milo Dalgren, 18th in 17:11.89; and Eli Miller, 28th in 17:30.24.
Heroux looks forward to watching the Raccoons build upon their season-opening performance of Saturday.
“Starting off the year with a team win is a promising beginning,” the coach said. “Our varsity squad races next in Stevens Point against a very strong SPASH team as well as some other very experienced individuals. I’m looking forward to seeing how we race on a new course for us against good competition.
“Based on early season results, the conference championship is going to be a really tough race. Mukwonago, Muskego and Arrowhead all have shown improvement from last year and they are ready to race. We will take each day as a challenge and focus on getting better ourselves, knowing it will take good racing to be competitive toward the championship season.”
2022 OCONOMOWOC BOYS CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
Saturday: SPASH Invitational at Standing Rock Park, 11:50 a.m.
Sept. 24: Ashenfelter Invitational at Blackhawk Golf Course (Janesville), 9 a.m.
Oct. 1: Cardinal Invitational at Glacier Creek Middle School (Middleton), 9:45 a.m.
Oct. 6: Wisco Viking Invitational at McCarty Park, 5:05 p.m.
Oct. 15: Classic 8 Conference Meet at Lake Denoon Middle School (Muskego), 10:45 a.m.
Oct. 22: WIAA sectional at Stoughton, 8 a.m.
Racine Horlick Rebel Invitational (at UW-Parkside) Boys Team Scores
1. Oconomowoc 36; 2. Notre Dame Academy 51; 3. Lake Zurich (Ill.) 90; 4. West Bend West 136; 5. Lake Villa (Ill.) 141; 6. Zion-Benton (Ill.) 200; 8. Badger 210; 9. Antioch (Ill.) 220; 10. Ronald Reagan 297; 11. Elkhorn Area 338; 12. Wilmot Union 344; 13. Waterford Union 364; 14. Kenosha Tremper 372
At a glance
What: Arrowhead Invitational Girls Cross Country Meet
When: 5:40 p.m. today
Where: Arrowhead High School
Review: Middleton totaled 43 points to win the 2021 Arrowhead girls meet by 55 points over Whitefish Bay. Oconomowoc placed 15th with 335 points led by Hannah Reynen, who placed 41st in 20:42.00. Middleton's Zaira Malloy-Salgado won the race in 18:09.40.
Preview: The 2022 girls field will feature Oconomowoc, Arrowhead, Bay Port, Brookfield East, Cedarburg, Divine Savior Holy Angels, Germantown, Homestead, Kenosha Indian Trail, Janesville Craig, Kettle Moraine, Madison Memorial, Middleton, Mukwonago, Nicolet, Pewaukee, Waukesha South, West Bend West and Whitefish Bay.
What: SPASH Invitational Boys Cross Country Meet
When: 11:50 a.m. Saturday
Where: Standing Rock Park, Stevens Point
Preview: The field will include Oconomowoc, Adams-Friendship, Appleton North, Assumption, Auburndale, Beaver Dam, D.C. Everest, Edgar, Iola-Scandinavia, Marshfield, Marshfield Middle, Merrill, Northland Pines, Pacelli Catholic, Rosholt, SPASH, Waupaca, Wausau East, Wausau West and Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln.